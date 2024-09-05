Business Standard
Dilip Buildcon shares rally 5% after large order win worth Rs 1,341 cr

Dilip Buildcon shares rally 5% after large order win worth Rs 1,341 cr

Dilip Buildcon share price rallied as much as 5.35 per cent at Rs 581.55 per share on the BSE in Thursday's intraday deals

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon share price rallied as much as 5.35 per cent at Rs 581.55 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals. This came after the company bagged a large work order worth Rs 1,341 crore. 

The company’s share price has surged 46.8 per cent in the last six months, while soaring 73.5 per cent year to date. At 12:29 PM; the share price of the company was trading 2.19 per cent higher at Rs 564.10 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 82,282 levels. 
 
The work order involves constructing a twin-tube, unidirectional tunnel with two lanes in each traffic direction, including a four-lane approach road for direct connectivity between Anakkampoyil and Kalladi-Meppadi, covering a total length of 8.275 km. 

“The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis in the state of Kerala,” the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. 

The project is to be executed on an EPC basis, with a completion period of 48 months, the company said. 

Dilip Buildcon is a Bhopal based major infrastructure company specialising in road construction, bridges, mining, excavation, dams, canals, metro rail, viaducts, airports, and various types of buildings. 

With operations across 19 states and 1 union territory in India, the company has expanded from its core road construction business into areas like irrigation, mining, airports, and metro rail. 

Dilip Buildcon primarily operates on an EPC basis, handling contracts from government entities, other organisations, and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) it has promoted.

For the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), the company's consolidated net profit for Q1FY25 dropped 75.94 per cent to Rs 83.36 crore, down from Rs 47.38 crore in Q1FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 9.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,357.94 crore in Q1FY25.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 28,112.19 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 20.91 times with an earning per share of Rs 26.40 per share.


First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

