Interarch Building bags orders worth Rs 634 cr so far in FY25; stock up 10%

Interarch Building Products shares advanced 9.5 per cent on the BSE on Friday, registering an intraday high of Rs 1,293.95 per share. The rise in the stock can be attributed to the company announcing that it has won orders worth Rs 634 crore, so far, in the current financial year.

At around 10:18 AM, shares of Interarch Building Products were up 6.91 per cent at Rs 1,262.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 408.84 points higher at 83,593.64 around the same time. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are thrilled with our robust performance in the first half of FY25, securing orders worth Rs 634 crore. This milestone underscores our ability to deliver high-quality pre-engineered building solutions across a wide range of sectors, including Automotive, Renewables, and semiconductors," said Arvind Nanda, managing director, Interarch Building Products.

Nanda added: We are committed to building on this momentum, continuing to expand into new sectors, and providing value-driven solutions for all our customers and stakeholders.

Interarch Building Products debuted on the stock exchanges on August 26,2024. As per the company, during the first quarter (Q1FY25), the company secured new orders of Rs 341 crore, and for Q2FY25 (till September 14, 2024), the company bagged orders of Rs 293 crore.

Overall, the company's cumulative order book as of September 14, 2024, stood at Rs 1,350 crore.

The filing also mentioned that Interarch Building Products key orders in Q1FY25 were from Reliance Industries (Rs 114 crore), Ampin Solar (Rs 60 crore), IDVB recycling (Rs 10 crore), SMCC Construction (Rs 10 crore), Uttam Bharat (Rs 11 crore), Pinnacle Industries (Rs 11 crore), Dantal Hydraulic (Rs 11 crore), Vinplex Logistics (Rs 19 crore), Brit Logistics (Rs 22 crore), Tata Advanced Systems (Rs 14 crore), and Beumar India (Rs 26 crore).

In Q2FY25 till September 14, 2024, Interarch Building Products received orders from Amara Raja Infra (Rs 50 crore), Ashok Leyland (Rs 26 crore), Brit Logistics (Rs 19 crore), Maccabee India (Rs 12 crore) and Shree Sai Ganesh (Rs 11 crore).

Since its listing on August 26, 2024, shares of Interarch Building Products have lost 1.2 per cent against BSE Sensex's rise of 1.8 per cent.