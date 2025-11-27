Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal seeks Sebi nod to raise ₹3,000 cr for first pvt credit fund

Motilal Oswal seeks Sebi nod to raise ₹3,000 cr for first pvt credit fund

Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors aims to deploy funds mostly in mid-sized companies seeking to list themselves in the next two to three years

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

The company, which is a unit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, will start raising the money in 2026, pending regulatory approval | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Saikat Das
 
India’s Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd. has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise as much as ₹3,000 crore ($336 million) for its maiden private credit fund.
 
The company, which is a unit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, will start raising the money in 2026, pending regulatory approval, and aims to deploy funds mostly in mid-sized companies seeking to list themselves in the next two to three years. 
 
“We will primarily focus on growth capital and special situations such as tariff-led crises,” said Rakshat Kapoor, head of private credit at Motilal Oswal Alternates, which has $3.1 billion of assets under management.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
Motilal is the latest addition to India’s crowded private credit market, which witnessed its biggest ever deal this year. The confluence of low domestic interest rates and ample liquidity is expected to spur more competition in the market, S&P Global said in a September report, while warning of re-surging equity markets and debt mutual funds potentially derailing the market’s momentum. 
 
The unit is also planning to set up an office in India’s GIFT City, the country’s international business center, in an attempt to lure international investors, Kapoor said. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: D-St bulls eye record; GIFT Nifty up 45 pts; Asian stocks track Wall Street gains

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Ajit Mishra market view

Trading guide: Nifty eyes 26,500; Axis Bank, Glenmark on analyst radar

Stocks To Watch today, November 27, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 27: Whirpool, Wipro, Paytm, Asian Paints, J&K Bk

Kunal Kamble Stock Recommendations

HDFC Life, Ujjivan SFB among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Topics : SEBI Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal Financial Motilal Oswal Financial Services Credit funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon