Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:20 AM IST
Dividend, rights issue: Godrej Consumer, 2 others to go ex-date on May 13

Dividend, rights issue: Godrej Consumer, 2 others to go ex-date on May 13

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-date on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, along with their respective corporate announcements and other key details

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, IFGL Refractories, and Yamini Investments Company are expected to remain in focus during today's trading session, as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, following their corporate announcements. Among them, Godrej Consumer Products and IFGL Refractories will trade ex-dividend, while shares of Yamini Investments Company will turn ex-date following the announcement of a rights issue.
 
According to the BSE data, Godrej Consumer Products has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
 
IFGL Refractories, on the other hand, has announced a slightly higher interim dividend of ₹6 per share for its shareholders, with the record date also set for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Yamini Investments Company has announced a rights issue of fully paid-up 39,42,94,800 equity shares of face value ₹1 each at a premium of ₹0.20 per share, aggregating ₹47.31 crore (₹ 47,31,53,760). The issue price will be ₹1.20 per equity share (including the premium of ₹0.20 per share) in a rights entitlement ratio of 3 equity shares for every 4 equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as of the record date, with the right to renounce.
 
Yamini Investments Company has set the record date for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to determine the shareholders eligible for the rights issue.
 
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or rights issues.  Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies, however, declare the beneficiaries of dividends and rights issues based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.
 

First Published: May 12 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

