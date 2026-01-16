Friday, January 16, 2026 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Angel One, 5 others to remain in spotlight next week

According to BSE data, shares of these companies are likely to trade ex-dividend from Tuesday, January 20 to Friday, January 23, 2026

Dividend stocks

Dividend Stocks: Dalal Street investors looking to generate some income from their investments may want to keep an eye on the shares of Bank of Maharashtra, NLC India, Angel One, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, DCM Shriram, and Havells India, as these companies are set to reward their shareholders with dividends next week.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are likely to trade ex-dividend from Tuesday, January 20 to Friday, January 23, 2026. Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions must own the shares on or before the ex-date. However, the final list of eligible shareholders will be determined based on the record date set by each company.
 
 
Among the listed companies, Angel One has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹23 per share. The company has set the record date for January 21, 2026. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company follows closely with an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share, with the record date also set for January 21, 2026.
 
Meanwhile, Bank of Maharashtra, and NLC India have declared interim dividends of ₹3.60 per share and ₹1 per share, respectively. Both companies have set their record dates on January 20, 2026, to determine shareholder eligibility. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bank of Maharashtra Jan 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 Jan 20, 2026
NLC India Jan 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.60 Jan 20, 2026
Angel One Jan 21, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. -23 Jan 21, 2026
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Jan 21, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 14.85 Jan 21, 2026
DCM Shriram Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend Jan 24, 2026
Havells India Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend Jan 23, 2026
 
(Source: BSE)  In addition, DCM Shriram has informed the exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, to consider the payment of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26.
 
Havells India, on the other hand, has announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, January 19, 2026, to consider the payment of an interim dividend. The company has already set the record date for January 23, 2026.
 

