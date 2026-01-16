Infosys, TechM, Wipro surged up to 5%; why Nifty IT rallied 3% on Friday?

Share prices of information technology (IT) companies today?

Shares of information technology (IT) were in demand, with the Nifty IT index rallying 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after Infosys reported steady sequential growth, driven by healthcare segment, large deal ramp up and strong large-deal momentum in a seasonally weak quarter.

Wipro, Coforge, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Persistent Systems and HCL Technologies from the IT index gained in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the non-index IT stocks, Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions, Mastek, Hexaware Technologies and KPIT Technologies were up between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

At 11:40 AM; the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among the sectoral indices, up 3 per cent, as compared to 0.53 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

What’s driving IT shares on Friday?

According to analysts at Elara Capital, Infosys is seeing a recovery in the BFSI and Energy, while other verticals may take some time to recover. Infosys also mentioned that it is a preferred AI partner for top-15 out of top-25 banking clients. It continues to benefit from vendor consolidation deals and deal total contract value (TCV) continues to see an upward trajectory, which should provide growth visibility in the medium term.

The company is working on 4.6K AI projects and has identified 6 AI-led value pools where they can drive faster growth going forward. They re-iterated that the impact of H-1B visa constraints has been minimal, the brokerage firm said. It maintains an ‘Accumulate’ rating on Infosys with a target price of ₹1,770 per share.

For the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), Infosys witnessed a steady sequential growth (driven by healthcare segment large deal ramp up) and strong large-deal momentum in the seasonally weak quarter. Management noted that discretionary spend remains selective and legacy business is seeing some compression on refresh because of the AI cycle. The robust large-deal wins with total contract value (TCV) of $4.8 billion (57 per cent net new across 26 deals), however, was a key positive, according to ICICI Securities.

It expects financial services and EURS to see better growth and acceleration in FY27 over FY26. Backed by strong YTD performance, a healthy pipeline and robust deal wins management revised FY26 revenue growth guidance upward to 3–3.5 per cent constant currency (CC) (vs 2-3 per cent earlier), while maintaining the adjusted operating margin band at 20–22 per cent, signaling confidence in sustained execution and improved growth momentum into FY27, the brokerage firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, analysts at Axis Securities anticipate a stronger growth recovery for the IT sector in FY27 compared to FY26, driven by an improvement in demand, more stable macro conditions, increased budgetary spending, deal ramp-ups, better utilisation, and improved project execution. Additionally, demand for emerging technologies such as Generative AI, IT modernisation, cloud transformation, and digital transformation continues to gain traction among key clients.

Over the past few quarters, clients of Indian IT services companies have curtailed IT budgets amid economic uncertainty, particularly in the US and Europe. Many large enterprises continue to prioritise cost optimisation, leading to a rise in cost take-out deals, vendor consolidation, and reductions in headcount-related expenses. ================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.