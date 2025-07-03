Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4

Dividend stocks: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4

Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, AU Small Finance Bank among 33 stocks to trade ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025; check whole list here

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, Biocon, Axis Bank and 30 other stocks will be on investors' radar today, as they will turn ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the announcement of dividend, bonus, and rights issue.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. 
 
To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 
 
Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Twenty-six companies will go ex-date for final dividend on Friday, along with three companies to turn ex-date for dividend. 

Also Read

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

PremiumIncome Tax Bill, Income Tax

FinMin may restore dividend deductions for 22% corporate tax regime

dividend stocks

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 25; do you own any?

Dividend stocks

Vedanta, 2 others to trade ex-dividend on June 24; do you own any?

 
Tech Mahindra has announced the highest final dividend among others at ₹30 per share. Other companies which declared final dividend include AU Small Finance Bank ₹1, Axis Bank ₹1, Bharat Forge Ltd ₹6, Biocon ₹0.5
Central Bank of India ₹0.1875, according to BSE corporate action data.
 
Besides, Control Print Ltd-$ has declared a final dividend of ₹6, Cyient ₹14, Dhampur Bio Organics ₹1.25, DCB Bank ₹1.35, Escorts Kubota ₹18, India Shelter Finance Corporation ₹5, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals ₹1, Max Healthcare Institute ₹1.5, Nippon Life India Asset Management ₹10, Navin Fluorine International ₹7, Nestle India ₹10, Onward Technologies ₹5, Petronet LNG ₹3, Redington ₹6.8, Shine Fashions (India) ₹0.125, SKF India ₹14.5, Sona BLW Precision Forgings ₹1.6, Supreme Petrochem ₹7.5 and Thermax ₹14. 
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
That apart, Welspun Enterprises declared a dividend of ₹3, Mahindra & Mahindra ₹25.3 and Gloster ₹20. 

Bonus issue 

The companies that will go ex-date for bonus issue on Friday are Container Corporation of India (Concor) which has declared bonus issue in 1:4 ratio and Sharda Motor Industries 1:1 ratio. 
 
A bonus issue is when a company gives additional shares to its existing shareholders for free, based on the number of shares they already hold. It's a way for the company to reward shareholders without paying out cash.

Rights issue 

T T Ltd and Astec Lifesciences will trade ex-date for their rights issue on July 4, 2025. T T Ltd's board approved the rights issue of 3,33,30,444 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each at a premium of ₹11 each for an amount not exceeding ₹4,000 lakhs. The rights issue price is set at ₹12 per share, including the premium of ₹11. 
 
Astec Lifesciences board approved the rights issue of 28,01,673 equity shares for an amount aggregating to ₹249.35 crore. The rights issue price is fixed at ₹890 per rights equity share, including a premium of ₹880. 
 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty atop 25,500; Nykaa, Gabriel drop 4%, DMart 3%

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee advances on trade deal optimism; opens higher at 85.60/$

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 3: DMart, Nykaa, PNB, Vedanta, Enviro Infra

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Trading guide: Nifty reflects caution; PNB, Indus Towers top stocks to buy

PremiumHero MotoCorp

New launches, electric vehicles thrust positive triggers for Hero MotoCorp

Topics : dividend dividends Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks rights issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon