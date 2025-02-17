Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, HAL, NBCC, 17 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Gillette India, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Aeronautics, NBCC (India), Natco Pharma, NCL Industries, and 14 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading as their ex-dividend date approaches. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, following their announcements of interim dividends to shareholders.
The list futher includes Saven Technologies, Amrutanjan Health Care, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, Fineotex Chemicals, Greenpanel Industries, Honda India Power Products, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, KSE, Maithan Alloys, Precision Wires India, Suprajit Engineering, and United Drilling Tools, among others.
Here’s the full list of companies whose shares will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, along with their dividend announcements and record dates:
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
The ex-dividend date and record date are two important trading sessions used to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout. The record date, however, is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.