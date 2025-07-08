Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phoenix Mills climbs 2% in trade after releasing Q1FY26 update; Details

Phoenix Mills climbs 2% in trade after releasing Q1FY26 update; Details

Phoenix Mills share price rose 2 per cent in trade after the company released its Q1FY26 business update

Phoenix Mills

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Phoenix Mills shares rose 1.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,576.1 per share. At 1:09 PM, Phoenix Mills shares were trading 1.07 per cent higher at ₹1,565 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 83,535.36.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹55,952.4 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,068.15 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,340 per share.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Why did Phoenix Mills shares climb in trade?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update. 
 
 
According to the filing, the company's retail sales (consumption) across all operational malls grew by 12 per cent year-on-year  (Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY26.
 
Further, consumption growth during the quarter was led by Phoenix Palassio (Lucknow), Phoenix Citadel (Indore), Phoenix Palladium (Mumbai) and Palladium Ahmedabad, supported by the continued ramp-up of our new assets i.e. Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Phoenix Mall of Asia. 

Trading occupancy stood at 89 per cent for the quarter, marginally lower than 91 per cent in Q4 FY25, primarily due to planned, transitional vacancy linked to these upgrades.
 
On the commercial front, gross leasing of 4.07 lakh sq. ft. was completed during Q1FY26 across the assets in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai.
 
Besides, occupancy in the operational assets at Mumbai and Vimmanagar in Pune stood at 69 per cent in June 2025 as against 67 per cent in March 2025.  ALSO READ | Penny stock up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential 
In the hospitality segment, St. Regis, Mumbai, recorded occupancy at 84 per cent in Q1FY26 as compared to 85 per cent in Q1 FY25. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) stood at ₹18,502, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y and revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at ₹15,477, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Courtyard by Marriott, Agra, posted 71 per cent occupancy, up from 63 per cent Y-o-Y. Its ARR stood at ₹4,374, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and RevPAR stood at ₹3,175, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
On the residential front, gross residential sales were at ₹168 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹50 crore in Q1FY25) and collections stood at ₹99 crore as against ₹60 crore in Q1 FY25. 
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

