Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty View

For the last two trading sessions, Nifty has been registering higher highs and higher lows, which is a bullish sign. Resistance for the Nifty is seen at 25,669, above which it could extend its gain towards 26,000. On the downside, 23,331 would continue to serve as support.
 
Buy ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF CMP: ₹59.22 | Target: ₹62 | Stop-loss: ₹57
FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts. FMCG is one of the sectors which has underperformed Nifty in this calendar year. We can expect mean reversion by outperformance from FMCG sector going forward. We recommend going long in ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF for utilising our bullish view on FMCG sector.
 
 
Buy Nippon India ETF Nifty IT CMP: ₹42.40 | Target: ₹46 | Stop-loss: ₹39.50
Historically, July has been the best-performing month for the IT index over the last decade. Furthermore, the ratio chart of IT versus Nifty suggests strong prospects for a bullish reversal in the IT sector. We recommend going long in Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, for utilising our bullish view on IT sector.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, July 9: Ola, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Trump tariffs, Crizac IPO listing eyed

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

No proposal to link options leverage limits to cash positions, says Sebi

PremiumImage

Bitcoin may hit $140k-$145k by Nov 2025: Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

Topics : Market technicals exchange traded funds FMCG sector Nifty IT IT sector Markets technical analysis Nifty Outlook Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Bandh TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon