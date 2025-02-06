Dividend stocks: GAIL, ONGC, CAMS, 24 others to remain in focus today

Dividend Stocks: Shares of GAIL (India), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NLC India, Nestle India, Marico, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 21 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today's trading session after announcing interim dividends for their shareholders. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2024.
Among these listed companies, CAMS, and Nestle India have announced the highest interim dividends at Rs 17.50 and Rs 14.25 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend payouts. Meanwhile, state-owned GAIL (India) and ONGC have declared interim dividends of Rs 6.50 and Rs 5 per share, respectively, and have also set Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date for dividend eligibility.
Here is the complete list of stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 7, 2024:
The ex-date and record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.