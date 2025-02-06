Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: GAIL, ONGC, CAMS, 24 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: GAIL, ONGC, CAMS, 24 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they turn ex-date on Friday, February 7, 2025

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend Stocks: Shares of GAIL (India), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NLC India, Nestle India, Marico, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 21 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today's trading session after announcing interim dividends for their shareholders. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2024.
 
Among these listed companies, CAMS, and Nestle India have announced the highest interim dividends at Rs 17.50 and Rs 14.25 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend payouts.  Meanwhile, state-owned GAIL (India) and ONGC have declared interim dividends of Rs 6.50 and Rs 5 per share, respectively, and have also set Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date for dividend eligibility.
 
 
Here is the complete list of stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 7, 2024: 
Company Ex-date Announcemnet Record date
BANARAS BEADS 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.25 08 Feb 2025
Computer Age Management Services 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 17.50 07 Feb 2025
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.30 07 Feb 2025
Clean Science and Technology 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 07 Feb 2025
Epigral 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 07 Feb 2025
GAIL (INDIA) 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50 07 Feb 2025
Gateway Distriparks 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.75 07 Feb 2025
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.95 07 Feb 2025
HIKAL 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60 08 Feb 2025
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.50 08 Feb 2025
Jasch Gauging Technologies 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 07 Feb 2025
Jindal Stainless 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 08 Feb 2025
Julien Agro Infratech 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.050 07 Feb 2025
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50 07 Feb 2025
K.P.R. Mill 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 07 Feb 2025
Marico 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50 07 Feb 2025
Nestle India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 14.25 07 Feb 2025
NLC India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 07 Feb 2025
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 07 Feb 2025
Power Grid Corporation of India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25 07 Feb 2025
Quess Corp 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 07 Feb 2025
Shanthi Gears 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 07 Feb 2025
Shyam Metalics and Energy 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.25 07 Feb 2025
Steelcast 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.80 07 Feb 2025
Tube Investments of India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 07 Feb 2025
Vaibhav Global 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 08 Feb 2025
Wonder Electricals 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10 07 Feb 2025
 
The ex-date and record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records. 
 

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

