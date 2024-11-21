Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Orient Tech, MSTC, 10 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: Orient Tech, MSTC, 10 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, November 22, 2024

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Veedol Corporation, Orient Technologies, MSTC, and Nile will remain in the spotlight today, as they turn ex-date tomorrow following their announcements of dividends for their shareholders, as per the BSE data. Besides this, Sudarshan Pharma Industries will also be closely watched by investors following its announcement of a subdivision of its equity shares. 
 
Here's the complete list of stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow along with their key announcements and record dates:  
 
Veedol Corporation, Orient Technologies, MSTC, and Panama Petrochem have announced interim dividends of Rs 20, Rs 1.80, Rs 4, and Rs 2, respectively. All these companies have fixed their record date as November 22, 2024, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend.  
 
 
Dhruv Consultancy Services, FDC, Mawana Sugars, and Nile have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.10, Rs 5, Rs 3, and Rs 4, respectively. Among these, all companies except Mawana Sugars have set November 22, 2024, as the record date. Mawana Sugars has fixed November 23, 2024, as its record date.  
 
Satia Industries, Steelcast, and Amrutanjan Health Care have announced interim dividends of Rs 0.10, Rs 1.30, and Rs 1, respectively. Satia Industries has fixed its record date as November 23, 2024, while Steelcast and Amrutanjan Health Care have set November 22, 2024, as their record date.  
 
Premco Global has announced a special dividend of Rs 39 for its shareholders, with the record date being November 22, 2024.  
 
Sudarshan Pharma Industries will also remain in focus today as its shares turn ex-date tomorrow following its announcement of a subdivision or split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The company has revised the record date to Saturday, November 23, 2024, from the earlier date of November 18, 2024.  
 
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issue, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, rights issue, or buyback offers based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.
 

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

