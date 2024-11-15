Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend Stocks: ONGC, MRF, Akzo Nobel, 42 others to turn ex-date next week

Dividend Stocks: ONGC, MRF, Akzo Nobel, 42 others to turn ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with key details of their dividend announcements

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend Stock: D-street investors will keep an eye on shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Akzo Nobel India, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Manappuram Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, and 37 other companies, as they go ex-dividend next week following their dividend announcements.
 
ONGC, MRF, and Akzo Nobel India have declared interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 3, and Rs 70 per share, respectively, as per BSE data. MRF has set November 20 as its record date, with November 19 as the ex-dividend date. Meanwhile, ONGC and Akzo Nobel will go ex-dividend on November 19, with the same date serving as their record date.
 
 
Among other companies, Cochin Shipyard, Manappuram Finance, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals have declared interim dividends of Rs 4, Re 1, and Rs 5 per share, respectively. Manappuram Finance has scheduled November 18 as both its record and ex-dividend date, while Cochin Shipyard and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals will go ex-dividend on November 19.
 
Below is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with key details of their dividend announcements: 
Company Ex-date Corporate Action Record Date
Emami 18/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 4 18/11/24
Manappuram Finance 18/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 18/11/24
Sundram Fasteners 18/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 18/11/24
A.K.Capital Services 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 20/11/24
Akzo Nobel India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 70 20/11/24
Ashok Leyland 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 19/11/24
Asian Paints 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.25 19/11/24
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 19/11/24
Cochin Shipyard 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 20/11/24
ESAB India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 20/11/24
Great Eastern Shipping Co 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.2000 20/11/24
Gujarat Pipavav Port 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 19/11/24
MRF 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 19/11/24
Info Edge (India) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 20/11/24
Navneet Education 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 20/11/24
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 20/11/24
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 19/11/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 95 -
Ppap Automotive 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 20/11/24
Precision Wires India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.35 20/11/24
R Systems International 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50 19/11/24
Safari Industries (India) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 19/11/24
Saksoft 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.4000 20/11/24
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 19/11/24
Transcorp International . 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 20/11/24
Vaibhav Global 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 20/11/24
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 20/11/24
Amrutanjan Health Care 21/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 21/11/24
Gmm Pfaudler 21/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 21/11/24
Satia Industries 21/11/24 Interim Dividend 21/11/24
Dhruv Consultancy Services 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10 22/11/24
FDC 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 22/11/24
Ganesha Ecosphere . 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 23/11/24
Mawana Sugars . 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 23/11/24
MSTC 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 22/11/24
NILE 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 22/11/24
Orient Technologies 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.8000 22/11/24
Padam Cotton Yarns 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 22/11/24
Panama Petrochem 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 22/11/24
Premco Global 22/11/24 Special Dividend - Rs - 39 22/11/24
Steelcast 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.35 22/11/24
Veedol Corporation 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 20 22/11/24
VRL Logistics 22/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 22/11/24
CFF Fluid Control 18/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 18/11/24
  (Source: BSE) 
The ex-dividend date and record date are essential for investors targeting dividend income. The ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the rights to the dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the stock before this date. Companies compile the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend based on those recorded at the end of the record date.
   

Also Read

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Oil India, Page Industries, 13 other to remain in focus

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock split: IRFC, PDS, 4 others to remain in focus today

Dividend

Dividend, bonus: REC, Petronet LNG, & 10 others to remain in focus today

Dividend

Dividends, splits: Mazagon Dock, Crisil, 4 others to go ex-date tomorrow

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: NTPC, Tech Mahindra, & 11 others to remain in focus today

Topics : dividend income High dividend stocks dividend dividend yield share market Markets Sensex Nifty ONGC Akzo Nobel dividends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon