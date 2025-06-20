Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last day! Arisinfra Solutions IPO ends today; 1.3x subscription, GMP at 6%

Last day! Arisinfra Solutions IPO ends today; 1.3x subscription, GMP at 6%

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP

The highest demand for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO ame from retail investors, who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 3 times.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions is set to conclude today, 20 June 2025. The public offering, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, 18 June, has received a muted response from investors.
 
According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Arisinfra Solutions IPO has received bids for 1,73,03,085 shares against 1,30,84,656 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.32 times by the end of the second day of subscription, 19 June.
 
The highest demand for the public offering came from retail investors, who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 3 times. This was followed by the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 1.39 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 0.73 times.
 

Arisinfra Solutions IPO details

The Arisinfra Solutions IPO, valued at around ₹499.60 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 22.5 million equity shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering is available at a price band of ₹210–222 per share, with a lot size of 67 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 67 shares and in multiples thereof, with an investment amount of ₹14,874 (at the upper end of the IPO price).

To bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 871 shares of Arisinfra Solutions IPO, a retail investor would require ₹1,93,362.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription period. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, Arisinfra Solutions shares were quoted trading at around ₹235 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 or 5.86 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO review

Brokerage firm Arihant Capital has assigned a Neutral rating to the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while Bajaj Broking has advised investors to subscribe to the public issue from a long-term perspective. READ MORE

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment date, listing date

As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, 23 June 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, 24 June 2025.
 
Arisinfra Solutions shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the public issue. The book-running lead managers include JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO objective

Arisinfra Solutions proposes to utilise the IPO proceeds for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The company will further use the proceeds to fund its working capital requirements, as well as for investment in its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra (Buildmex), to support its working capital needs.
 
Arisinfra Solutions will further use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

About Arisinfra Solutions

Arisinfra Solutions is a B2B technology-driven platform that simplifies procurement processes for construction and infrastructure companies. The company streamlines bulk purchasing of construction materials, leveraging a wide vendor network to serve developers and contractors. Arisinfra Solutions delivered 10.35 million metric tonnes of construction materials between April 2021 and March 2024, utilising 1,458 vendors and serving 2,133 customers. The company's product portfolio includes steel, cement, and other construction materials. Arisinfra Solutions has a subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private Limited, which provides value-added services to real estate developers.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

