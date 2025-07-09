Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Travel Food Services IPO is available at a price band of ₹1,045-1,100 per share, and a lot size of 12 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 13 shares and in multiples thereof

Travel Food Services ipo gmp

Shares of Travel Food Services are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, July 14.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel Food Services IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering of Travel Food Services is set to close today, July 9, 2025. The ₹2,000 crore offering of Travel Food Services, which opened for subscription on Monday, July 7, has received a muted response from investors so far.
 
According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Travel Food Services IPO has received bids for 35,51,626 shares against 1,34,12,842 on offer by 10:10 AM on Wednesday. This translates to a subscription of 26 per cent.
 
Investor participation for Travel Food Services IPO across all categories remains sluggish. The retail portion has been subscribed to only 27 per cent of the category reserved for them, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 27 per cent of their quota. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), typically the key driver in institutional demand, have so far subscribed 18 per cent.
 

Travel Food Services IPO details

The public offering of Travel Food Services comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹2,000 crore. The company's promoter, Kapur Family Trust, is divesting up to 18.2 million equity shares through the OFS.
 
Travel Food Services IPO is available at a price band of ₹1,045–1,100 per share, and a lot size of 12 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 13 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read

Crizac IPO listing

Crizac shares list at 14% premium on bourse, miss IPO GMP forecast

Crizac IPO GMP

Crizac IPO listing forecast: GMP hints at double-digit gains for investors

Travel Food Services IPO

Travel Food Services IPO sees weak demand; subscription lags at 15%, GMP 2%

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Crizac IPO gmp today

Last Day! Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 5x, GMP at 9%

 
A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,300 to bid for one lot or 13 shares of Travel Food Services IPO (taking the upper price band into consideration). Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 169 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,85,900.  ALSO READ | Crizac shares list at 14% premium on bourse, miss IPO GMP forecast

Travel Food Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Travel Food Services were exchanging hands at around ₹1,108 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or 0.73 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Travel Food Services IPO allotment date, listing date

As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Travel Food Services IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 10. The company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively on Friday, July 11.
 
Shares of Travel Food Services are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, July 14.

Travel Food Services IPO registrar, BLRM details

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) serves as the registrar for Travel Food Services IPO, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the sole book-running lead manager.  ALSO READ | ICICI Prudential AMC files IPO papers, Prudential Corp to sell 10% stake

Travel Food Services IPO objective

Travel Food Services, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), has said that it will not receive any proceeds from the offer. "All offer proceeds will be received by the promoter selling shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the promoter selling shareholder," reads the RHP.

About Travel Food Services

Incorporated in 2007, Travel Food Services operates airport travel quick-service restaurants and lounges. The company manages 397 Travel QSRs across India and Malaysia, offering curated food and beverage concepts. Travel Food Services' lounge business caters to first and business-class passengers, loyalty program members, and select cardholders. The company's operations span 14 airports in India and three airports in Malaysia. Major airports served include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai airports.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bajel Projects hits 5% upper circuit; what is driving investors' interest?

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Defence stocks expensive, says Raamdeo Agrawal

share market stock market trading

5Paisa Capital share price tanks 6% as Q1FY26 profit falls 42% YoY; details

PremiumPhoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills drops 3% as Nomura initiates 'Reduce', sees 11% downside

hospitality sector, hotels

Madhuri Kela's portfolio stock nears record high; zooms 95% from April low

Topics : IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO market IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO allotment IPO listing time IPO activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon