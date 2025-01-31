Business Standard

Biocon Biologics plans IPO for biosimilars business by Mar 2026: CEO

Biocon Biologics plans IPO for biosimilars business by Mar 2026: CEO

The company, which has been pushing its IPO plans for the past year, has been waiting to complete the integration of its acquired biosimilars firm Viatris and refinance debt before it goes public

Biocon Biologics managing director and chief executive officer Shreehas Tambe

The company's existing biisimilars have a 20% market share, Tambe said. | File Image

Reuters HYDERABAD
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian biopharmaceutical firm Biocon is likely to list its key biosimilars business by March 2026 and aims for double-digit share in its core US market for its new launches, a top executive told Reuters on Friday.

The company plans to launch five new biosimilars in the US in the new fiscal year, starting in April, and is aspiring for double-digit market share for them, Biocon Biologics CEO Shreehas Tambe told Reuters in an interview.

Biosimilars are similar and relatively affordable versions of high-priced and complex biologics drugs used to treat illnesses such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.

"We needed to be in charge and control of the business (before taking the company public). I think we're pretty much there... We should be looking at the next 12-15 months to this fiscal, which is March 2026 (for listing)," Tambe said.

 

The company, which has been pushing its IPO plans for the past year, has been waiting to complete the integration of its acquired biosimilars firm Viatris and refinance debt before it goes public.

The new US launches, in addition to four existing biosimilars, will focus on therapy areas including diabetes, oncology and immunotherapy.

The company's existing biisimilars have a 20 per cent market share, Tambe said.

The US contributes about 40 per cent in revenue to Biocon Biologics, followed by 35 per cent from Europe where the company plans to launch three new biosimilars in the next 18 months.

The firm hopes to benefit from US President Donald Trump's stand on healthcare affordability, Tambe said.

"..there is a bipartisan view on on bringing affordability to healthcare and I think biosimilars have a big role to play in this," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

