Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Shree Cement, Coromandel, 7 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Shree Cement, Coromandel, 7 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of Coromandel International, GTV Engineering, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Dr Lal PathLabs, Manba Finance, MAS Financial Services, Shree Cement, SMC Global Securities, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings are set to remain in focus during today's trading session on account of their interim dividend announcements. Notably, shares of all these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, February 5, 2025, according to BSE data.
 
Among them, Shree Cement has announced the highest dividend of Rs 50 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date as February 5, 2025, to ascertain shareholder’s eligibility for this dividend.
 
 
Further, Coromandel International, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, and GTV Engineering have announced interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 5, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively. All three companies have also set the record date as February 5, 2025, for the payout.
 
Dr Lal PathLabs, Manba Finance, and MAS Financial Services have declared interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 0.25, and Rs 1 per share, respectively. These companies have also set the record date as February 5, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, SMC Global Securities, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings have announced interim dividends of Rs 1.20 and Rs 1.60 per share, respectively, with their record date set for February 5, 2025.
 
Besides these, Aarti Drugs, Aurionpro Solutions, Emami, KPIT Technologies, LT Foods, Orient Electric, and SRF will remain in focus today as they turn ex-dividend. Meanwhile, Redtape is set to gain attention as it turns ex-bonus today.
 
Notably, the ex-date and record date are key markers for determining shareholder eligibility for dividend rewards. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. The list of eligible shareholders is finalized based on records maintained at the close of the record date.
 

More From This Section

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

RBI Policy Preview: MPC's decision on interest rates hangs by a fine thread

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 4: Power Grid, Tata Chemicals, Divis Labs, KEC Int'l

Photo: Shutterstock

Nifty F&O: Apply Short Strangle amid improving breadth, says Sahaj Agrawal

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

PremiumBudget 2025-26: Higher FDI limit in insurance to foster innovation

100% FDI in Insurance: Foreign insurers may face distribution challenges

Topics : rich dividends dividend income High dividend stocks Bonus payouts Buzzing stocks Share price Markets Sensex Nifty Interim Dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon