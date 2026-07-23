Dr Reddy's may underperform on growth, margin worries after muted Q1

The weak Q1 performance led to downgrades and cuts in earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28. The stock, which hit its 52-week low on Thursday, was down 1.4 per cent in trade and has shed about 10 per cent over the last month. Given the Q1 performance and uncertainties related to key launches and growth, most brokerages are cautious and have either a 'sell' or 'hold' rating on the stock.

The company's revenue growth was impacted by lower sales of the cancer drug lenalidomide (generic version of Revlimid), price erosion in the US market and a decline in nicotine replacement therapy revenue due to a change in the operating model. This, according to the company, was related to rebates and discounts offered to distributors, compared with sales managed by the seller, Haleon, during the transition.

It was the 35 per cent Y-o-Y sales decline in the North American market, its largest by revenue, that weighed on overall growth. The decline in that market was primarily due to lower lenalidomide sales following the loss of exclusivity and lower-than-expected contribution from new launches. Excluding lenalidomide, the company indicated the base business continued to post double-digit growth, supported by new product launches (cancer drugs bosutinib and nintedanib) and favourable product timing.

However, Equirus Securities' Bharat Celly and Vinay Jain point out that the company's underlying US business has remained flat (sub-$1 billion annualised) over four years, despite multiple launches, reflecting sustained pricing pressure and a dearth of high-value complex product introductions. While they build in $150 million of revenue from the arthritis drug abatacept in FY28, delays cannot be ruled out given the product's complexity and recent US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) observations at its facility, they add. The brokerage has a target price of ₹1,039.

The India business continued to outperform the pharmaceutical market, registering growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by the innovation franchise, new launches, price increases and volume growth. During the quarter, the company launched seven new brands, commercialised oral semaglutide, and its cancer drug toripalimab crossed the ₹100 crore sales mark within two years of launch. Brokerages expect the India business to post growth of more than 10 per cent going ahead on the back of new launches and price hikes.

The operating performance was muted, with gross margin falling 750 basis points Y-o-Y to 49.4 per cent, primarily due to reduced lenalidomide sales, price erosion in the North American and European Union (EU) generics businesses, and elevated solvent costs on account of the Middle East crisis. The operating profit margin was down 1,170 basis points Y-o-Y to 13.5 per cent, largely due to higher selling, general and administrative costs, including adverse foreign exchange movements and investments in the branded business. The company pointed out that higher freight and solvent costs impacted margins by 100 basis points.