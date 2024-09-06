DreamFolks shares fly 9% on launching highway dining service for travellers

“This new offering marks DreamFolks’ expansion beyond airports and railway stations to provide enhanced convenience for highway travellers,” DreamFolks said in a statement.

Furthermore, DreamFolks members can now enjoy specially designed meals at popular restaurants on more than 60 key highway routes emanating from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The service offers travellers a seamless, hassle‐free dining experience while on the road, it added.

"At DreamFolks, we are committed to delivering premium experiences to travellers. With this launch, we’re excited to extend our services to highway travellers, providing them with access to quality dining options throughout their journeys. As we continue to identify opportunities to enhance the travel experience across multiple touchpoints, expanding our offerings to highways is a natural progression. This new service reflects our vision of creating seamless and elevated travel experiences at every mode of the journey," said Liberatha Kallat, founder and CMD of DreamFolks.

As a leading travel and lifestyle experience provider in India, DreamFolks leverages its proprietary technology platform to offer tailored solutions for clients, including banks, card networks, airlines, online travel agencies, and other enterprises. This technology enables the creation of customised offerings for end consumers.

DreamFolks manages lounge access and other premium benefits for many of India’s top banks and commands over 90 per cent of the domestic lounge access market for Indian debit and credit programs.

Since its public debut in September 2022, with listings on both the BSE and NSE, the company has expanded globally, boasting over 3,000 touchpoints across more than 100 countries.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2,641.52 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At 10:20 AM, shares of DreamFolks were trading 5.47 per cent higher at Rs 497.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.98 per cent lower at 81,396.88 levels.