Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DreamFolks shares fly 9% on launching highway dining service for travellers

DreamFolks shares fly 9% on launching highway dining service for travellers

The sharp uptick in the share price came after the company announced that it has launched its newest service, highway dining, for travellers.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DreamFolks shares rally: Shares of DreamFolks Services (DreamFolks) were buzzing in trade on Friday, September 6, 2025. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The sharp uptick in the share price came after the company announced that it has launched its newest service, highway dining, for travellers. 
DreamFolks claimed that it is revolutionising road travel dining with its exclusive highway service, offering a gourmet experience designed to combine high-quality flavours with several conveniences. The service aims to elevate the dining experience for discerning travellers, the company highlighted.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 800pts to 81,400, Nifty below 24,900; All sectors fall

ipo market listing share market

Last day to bid for Mach Conferences SME IPO; check details here

markets, investor, stocks, bse, nse, trader, trading, sensex, nifty

F&O Cues: Premium jumps in Nifty, Bank Nifty futures; options flag caution

Vikas Ecotech records 72% jump in sales in in Q1 FY17

Nuvama says 'Buy' Polycab India for 25% upside, raises target; Here's why

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee likely to summon Sebi chief Buch

The service will be available at over 600 outlets along key highways across the country.  
 
“This new offering marks DreamFolks’ expansion beyond airports and railway stations to provide enhanced convenience for highway travellers,” DreamFolks said in a statement.
Furthermore, DreamFolks members can now enjoy specially designed meals at popular restaurants on more than 60 key highway routes emanating from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The service offers travellers a seamless, hassle‐free dining experience while on the road, it added.
"At DreamFolks, we are committed to delivering premium experiences to travellers. With this launch, we’re excited to extend our services to highway travellers, providing them with access to quality dining options throughout their journeys. As we continue to identify opportunities to enhance the travel experience across multiple touchpoints, expanding our offerings to highways is a natural progression. This new service reflects our vision of creating seamless and elevated travel experiences at every mode of the journey," said Liberatha Kallat, founder and CMD of DreamFolks.
As a leading travel and lifestyle experience provider in India, DreamFolks leverages its proprietary technology platform to offer tailored solutions for clients, including banks, card networks, airlines, online travel agencies, and other enterprises. This technology enables the creation of customised offerings for end consumers.
DreamFolks manages lounge access and other premium benefits for many of India’s top banks and commands over 90 per cent of the domestic lounge access market for Indian debit and credit programs. 
Since its public debut in September 2022, with listings on both the BSE and NSE, the company has expanded globally, boasting over 3,000 touchpoints across more than 100 countries.
The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2,641.52 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
At 10:20 AM, shares of DreamFolks were trading 5.47 per cent higher at Rs 497.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.98 per cent lower at 81,396.88 levels.

Also Read

IPO

Baazar Style Retail makes quiet debut; lists at par versus issue price

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

This RK Damani-owned stock zoomed 20%; turned ex-date for 10:1 bonus

equity trading volumes, share market

VA Tech Wabag shares soar 8% after large order win worth Rs 2,700 cr

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgrades SBI to 'Sell', slashes target price; share slips

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

KEC International hits all time high on new orders of Rs 1,423 cr; details

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY DreamFolks Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOMach Conferences SME IPOEx-Dividend TodayEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon