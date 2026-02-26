E2E Networks shares rise 4% as company launches QIP at ₹2,630 floor price

E2E Networks shares gained 3.88 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,660 per share n the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 11:24 AM, E2E Networks’ share price was trading 3.1 per cent higher at ₹2,640. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 82,438.32.

The buying on the counter came after the company said its Fund Raise Committee on February 25, 2026, approved key steps to launch a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The company fixed February 25, 2026, as the relevant date and set the floor price at ₹2,630.6 per share, with an option to offer up to a 5 per cent discount as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules; the final issue price will be decided in consultation with the lead manager.

A QIP is a capital-raising tool used by companies to raise funds from the domestic market without having to go through the lengthy process of a public issue.

Apart from that, recently, E2E Networks signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro–Vyoma (L&T’s data center and cloud services business) to scale GPU cloud infrastructure in India. Under the proposed partnership, L&T–Vyoma’s GPU capacity would be integrated into E2E’s AI-native cloud platform using E2E’s Technology Integration & Runtime (TIR) orchestration layer to offer performance-optimised, observable GPU cloud services for enterprise and AI workloads.

The companies said the collaboration aims to accelerate sovereign, high-performance GPU capacity aligned with India’s AI objectives, covering technical integration, commercial terms, pricing frameworks, and operations.

E2E Networks is an India-based cloud infrastructure company that positions itself as India’s first AI-first hyperscaler and an NSE-listed cloud provider. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on enabling AI and high-performance computing by offering GPU cloud infrastructure and enterprise cloud solutions. Its platform operates across multiple regions and targets AI/ML workloads that require high performance and predictable availability. Beyond infrastructure, E2E positions itself as a long-term partner for organis ations building AI products, emphasizing self-service scalability, transparent pricing, and continuous innovation. The company’s registered office is in New Delhi, and it offers GPU computing, enterprise cloud services, and managed services for AI and ML use cases.