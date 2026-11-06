Ecom, qcom companies gear up for Diwali rush with expanded offerings

As Diwali approaches, e-commerce (ecom) and quick-commerce (qcom) platforms are seeing a surge in festive shopping. From gold coins, sweets and festive décor to fashion, home appliances and premium hampers, platforms are seeing increased consumer spending beyond everyday essentials.

According to data from ecom enablement software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce, overall ecom order volumes grew 21 per cent year-on-year during the peak festive period between October 6 and November 4, 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year.

Qcom led growth in both volumes and value, recording a 75 per cent increase in order volumes and 38 per cent growth in gross merchandise value (GMV). Alongside, direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites reported 30 per cent growth in order volumes and 26 per cent growth in GMV, while marketplaces recorded 8 per cent and 6 per cent growth, respectively.

Among qcom platforms, Flipkart Minutes recorded threefold growth in orders between October 30 and November 5, driven by demand for festive essentials, home and kitchen products, décor and gifting, the company said. Diyas recorded 12-fold growth, while home décor orders increased fivefold and kitchen appliances, including juicer mixers, air fryers and induction cooktops, grew tenfold. Demand for puja essentials rose fourfold, while gifting products such as perfumes, deodorants and hampers grew more than twofold.

Swiggy's qcom platform Instamart also witnessed a sharp increase in festive purchases. Gold coin orders surged 23 times in the week leading up to Dhanteras, while mithai orders grew more than 55 per cent. Fresh flower orders increased 42 per cent, and LED diya light orders rose 88 per cent. Orders for protein chips jumped 239 per cent, pointing to demand for newer snacking categories alongside traditional festive purchases.

Fashion and gifting platforms are also reporting strong momentum. Snapdeal's fashion customer base grew 73 per cent year-on-year during the four-week Diwali festive period, with women's western wear recording nearly twofold growth. Prepaid orders increased 130 per cent year-on-year, and the number of fashion sellers from emerging cities more than tripled.

Myntra, meanwhile, said its direct-to-consumer and international brands recorded nearly double the order volumes of regular business days during its Big Fashion Festival. The momentum has continued into the Diwali period, with key festive fashion categories registering 1.2 times year-on-year growth. Its hyper-speed delivery service, M-Now, is also seeing double-digit order growth.

In line with the festive rush, companies are also stepping up personalised gifting offerings to tap demand around Diwali. "At IGP, we start planning months in advance by tracking emerging gifting trends, understanding changing consumer preferences and identifying products that are likely to resonate with customers," said Tarun Joshi, founder and chief executive officer of IGP. The company is working closely with packaging partners and ensuring the availability of personalised gifts. It expects sales to grow 40 per cent this Diwali compared with last year, driven by personal and corporate gifting.

Similarly, SMOOR began preparations across product development, packaging, manufacturing and corporate gifting several months ahead of Diwali, with its festive collection going live in August. "Corporate gifting has been a strong growth area for SMOOR. The business contributed ₹22 crore in FY25, and in Q1 FY27, corporate gifting grew 37 per cent year-on-year," said Vimal Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of SMOOR.

The broader festive consumption trend is also reflected in Meesho's performance. The ecom platform reported 33 per cent year-on-year net merchandise value growth over the comparable 90-day period preceding Dussehra, despite a shift in festive sale dates. Its first-time buyers grew 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while annual transacting users reached 284 million.

Amazon India, too, reported its highest-ever shopping volume, with volumes increasing more than 50 per cent over last year during its Great Indian Festival. "We were able to enable the highest-ever savings for customers of over Rs 2,800 crore, welcome more new Prime members than in any shopping event, drive record growth for our sellers, and deliver products at our fastest-ever speeds across the country," said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon India. The sale will continue through Bhai Dooj on November 11.