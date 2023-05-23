close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

eMudhra hits new high, zooms 57% in one month post Q4 results

The company said strong growth led by Enterprise Solutions; change in model for Trust Services resulting in diversification and better quality of revenue for trust services.

SI Reporter Mumbai
markets

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of eMudhra hit a new high of Rs 419, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In past one month, the stock of IT enabled services has zoomed 57 per cent after the company reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended March (Q4FY23). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.5 per cent during the same period.
The company made its stock market debut on June 1, 2022. Currently, it quotes 64 per cent higher as against its issue price of Rs 256 per share.
eMudhra operates under the guidelines set by the Information Technology Act. eMudhra caters to all kinds of subscribers who use Digital Certificates for Income Tax, MCA (ROC), Tenders, Foreign Trade, Banking, Railways and many other needs. eMudhra renders information technology enabled services to retail consumers apart from catering the requirements of Government, Large corporate and Banking Sectors.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Analysts see rich valuations for paint, tyre stocks; time to book profit?

Adani Group shares extend rally; Adani Enterprises zooms 42% in 3 days

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

MARKET LIVE: Sensex above 62K, broader indices outrun; Wipro, Infosys up 1%

he company is among the No.1 brands in India for issuing Digital Signatures Certificates (DSC) and is an established player catering the needs of Indian consumers eMudhra certificates can be used and relied on in any online or offline applications.
For Q4FY23, eMudhra had reported a strong 61.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 18.37 crore, against Rs 11.39 crore in Q4FY22. Total income jumped 73.9 per cent at Rs 789.93 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 40.6 per cent YoY at Rs 25.90 crore, margin stood at 32.8 per cent.
The company said strong growth led by Enterprise Solutions; change in model for Trust Services resulting in diversification and better quality of revenue for trust services. Strong Ebitda and PAT growth and margins maintained despite increased investment into overseas market growth and ESOP expenses of Rs 2.57 crore, it added.
Meanwhile, on May 3, eMudhra had informed that credit rating towards the company’s funded and non-funded based limits have been downgraded by Brickworks rating from BWR BB-/Stable to BWR/B+/stable under the issuer not cooperating category.
The company said it feels that the above downgrade is of no relevance as the company’s latest rating issued by ICRA which is ICRA A2 and valid till September 28, 2023, and the outlook on the long-term rating is revised to Positive from Stable.

eMudhra

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Market trends Q4 Results stock market trading Digital signature

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndusInd Bank gains 15% in one month; nears record high on healthy outlook

indusind bank
2 min read

eMudhra hits new high, zooms 57% in one month post Q4 results

markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts see rich valuations for paint, tyre stocks; time to book profit?

paint, colours, wall, brush
3 min read

Adani Group shares extend rally; Adani Enterprises zooms 42% in 3 days

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410

Gold
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

SBI, PNB, Bandhan Bank: Trading strategies in bank stocks post Q4 results

markets
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex above 62K, broader indices outrun; Wipro, Infosys up 1%

MARKET LIVE:
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

trading
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon