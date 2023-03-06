JUST IN
Power Grid Corp, NTPC gain 3% each to hit their respective 3-month highs
Global mkts fully pricing in Fed hike to 5.5%; Indian equities at risk: UBS
5 Nifty 500 stocks to accumulate if market breadth continues to improve
Wonderla scales record high; Imagicaaworld at 52-wk peak, up 44% in 3 days
MF inflow in equities crosses Rs 1.5-trn for second straight fiscal
Stock of this company hits over 3-decade high; zooms 55% in one month
Mahanagar Gas surges 7% to hit 52-week high on acquisition of Unison Enviro
Home construction: Analysts bet on pipe makers; wary on tile, paint segment
Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, up 500 pts; ACC, Ambuja dip 2%
Stocks to Watch: Power Grid, HDFC, Mahanagar Gas, Naukri, IEX, Zydus Life
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Market rebound: Short-covering, or is the worst behind us now?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends today

YES Bank's stock is surrounded by a lot of speculations that the SBI may book at least partial profit and it may lead to more pressure on the stock

Topics
YES Bank | sbi | Markets

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

YES Bank

The shares of YES Bank opened lower on Monday as the three-year lock-in period of the State Bank of India (SBI) ends today. The stock, however, recovered soon and, as of 02:15 PM, was trading 0.06 per cent in the green at Rs 16.87. The lock-in period was set in place by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a part of the bank's restructuring process.

On Monday, YES Bank opened at Rs 16.82 per share against the closing price of Rs 16.86 on Friday. In the opening trade, the YES Bank share price fell 3 per cent to Rs 16.35.

YES Bank's stock is surrounded by a lot of speculations that the SBI may book at least partial profit, and it may lead to more pressure on the stock. Reuters had reported on March 2 that SBI is looking to trim its stake in the YES Bank.

Moreover, in January, the Bombay High Court quashed YES Bank's March 2020 decision to write off Rs 8,415 crore of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds as part of the bailout plan. It said that the Administrator did not have the authority to take such a decision.

SBI, along with other lenders such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) had stepped in to rescue YES Bank in March 2020, after the RBI superseded its board.

SBI, which initially acquired 49 per cent of YES Bank, now holds 26.14 per cent, as reported by Reuters. SBI is still the largest single shareholder in the rescued lender.

However, as per the reconstruction plan, SBI cannot reduce its holding below 26 per cent before the completion of three years from the date of the infusion of the capital.

At the time of the restructuring scheme put in place, the above-mentioned lenders were mandated to hold at least 75 per cent of the shares acquired for three years. A similar restriction was placed on other existing shareholders.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank held 2.61 per cent, 1.57 per cent and 1 per cent stakes, respectively, as of end-December. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) holds 4.34 per cent, while HDFC holds 3.48 per cent.

Moreover, Reuters also said that the board of SBI is likely to meet soon to decide on the future of its stake in Yes Bank, following which a proposal will be sent to the RBI.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YES Bank

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.