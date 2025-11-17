Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Monday after the airline said it expects to restructure a significant portion of its liability in the upcoming quarters, thereby helping strengthen its balance sheet.
The airline's stock rose as much as 6.7 per cent during the day to ₹37.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 24 this year. The SpiceJet stock pared gains to trade 6 per cent higher at ₹37.6 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 10:20 AM.
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 4 and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 32 per cent this year, compared to an 8.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,788.23 crore. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
SpiceJet outlook
SpiceJet expects its operational fleet to double by the end of 2025, enabling a sharp expansion in network reach and scale, according to its investor presentation. The airline projected that ASKM will rise nearly threefold, supporting triple-digit revenue growth in the next quarter.
SpiceJet said higher capacity and improved aircraft utilisation are likely to materially reduce CASK and boost overall profitability. It added that liability restructuring remains underway, with a significant portion expected to be resolved in the third and fourth quarters, strengthening the balance sheet.
The company said it aims to bring up to eight of its grounded Boeing aircraft back into service by April 2026, and by the end of 2025, the airline said it aims to double its operational fleet and nearly triple its Available Seat Kilometres (ASKM).
SpiceJet Q2 results
The consolidated net loss of SpiceJet increased by 35.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹621.5 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) due to sizable depreciation of rupee against dollar, high number of grounded planes and airspace restrictions around India. The company reported a foreign exchange loss of ₹189.6 crore in the second quarter this year against ₹23.7 crore in the same quarter last year.
“Non-operation of certain part of the entire fleet for awaited maintenance coupled with airspace restrictions in place and weaker rupee against dollar affected the results of the company during the quarter,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.
According to planespotters.net, SpiceJet currently has about 65 planes in its fleet, out of which 35 are grounded while the remaining 30 are operating commercial flights.