Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Enviro Infra's share price skyrocketed 14% in trade today

Here's why Enviro Infra's share price skyrocketed 14% in trade today

Enviro Infra Engineers shares surged in today's trade after the company announced its entry into the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) segment.

stock market trading

Enviro Infra Engineers is a leading environmental engineering firm specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities, primarily for government clients.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enviro Infra share price: Enviro Infra Engineers (Enviro Infra) share price was in demand on Friday, July 11, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 14.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹279.80 per share on Thursday, July 10, 2025. 
 
At 12:15 PM, Enviro Infra Engineers share price was trading 11.83 per cent higher at ₹274.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.81 per cent lower at 82,518.28 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Why did Enviro Infra Engineers share price zoom in trade today?

 
Enviro Infra Engineers shares surged in today’s trade after the company announced its entry into the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) segment. The rally followed an update that the firm secured a ₹400 crore project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), aimed at curbing pollution in the Panchganga River.
 
 
The contract involves upgrading Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) with advanced ZLD technology across the co-operative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur district. 
 
Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said “Securing this project marks a pivotal moment for us, as we enter the ZeroLiquid Discharge space with a technically advanced, environmentally significant assignment. It not only underlines our engineering capabilities but also represents our strategic expansion into Maharashtra, a state that holds immense potential for sustainable infrastructure development. We are proud to contribute to the environmental restoration of the Panchganga River and look forward to delivering the project to the highest standards.”  ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here 

Also Read

PremiumUBS

Why did UBS downgrade Bharti Airtel, Vi ahead of Q1 results? Find out here

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Mamata Machinery zooms 27% in two days in weak market on heavy volumes

IREDA

Ireda share price slips 6% as Q1 profit plunges 36% YoY; details here

Apollo Tyres shares down 3% as stock turns ex-dividend; Details here

Apollo Tyres shares down 3% as stock turns ex-dividend; Details here

DreamFolks

Dreamfolks Services hits new low, tanks 33% thus far in July; here's why

The project scope, meanwhile, covers design, supply, installation, construction, testing, commissioning, performance guarantee testing, and long-term operation and maintenance of the facilities.
 
With a 24-month execution timeline, this initiative is among the largest environmental infrastructure projects under MIDC’s river pollution abatement programme.
 
“With this win, EIEL further strengthens its position as a national player in water and wastewater EPC solutions, aligned with India's long-term environmental goals,” Enviro Infra said.
 

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing

 
Enviro Infra Engineers made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on November 29, 2024. The stock listed at ₹218 on the BSE, a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price, and at ₹220 on the NSE, reflecting a 48.65 per cent premium.  ALSO READ | Why did UBS downgrade Bharti Airtel, Vi ahead of Q1 results? Find out here

About Enviro Infra Engineers 

 
Enviro Infra Engineers is a leading environmental engineering firm specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities, primarily for government clients.
 
The company has a significant presence in developing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), and Water Supply Schemes (WSSPs). It is also engaged in river rejuvenation projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), including key initiatives like the Namami Gange Programme.
 
With a focus on sustainability, Enviro Infra leverages advanced technologies such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) to support environmental protection and public health. Backed by strong financials, a robust order book, and healthy cash flows, the company is expanding into the clean energy space through its subsidiary, with interests in solar, hydropower, green hydrogen, and 24x7 renewable energy solutions.
 
Enviro Infra’s strong in-house design and engineering capabilities position it well to execute large-scale, complex infrastructure projects efficiently.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 680 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi falls 8%, TCS 2% on Q1 show

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO GMP

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 72% subscription, GMP at 7%

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares mixed after Wall Street closes higher, nears fresh records

initial public offering, IPO

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO closes today; subscription rises 26x, GMP at 24%

trading

RPP Infra Projects shares hit upper circuit on ₹365.85 crore order win

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Share price stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon