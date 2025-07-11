Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO closes today; subscription rises 26x, GMP at 24%

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO closes today; subscription rises 26x, GMP at 24%

Asston Pharmaceuticals Day 2 subscription status: The SME offering has received bids for 38.04 million shares, against 1.6 million shares on offer

Asston Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing of both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Asston Pharmaceuticals Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare products exporter Asston Pharmaceuticals has received a solid response from investors, as the issue has been subscribed over 26 times on the third and final day of bidding. 
  The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, July 9, has received bids for 38.04 million shares, against 1.6 million shares on offer, leading to a subscription of 26.68 times, according to BSE data at 10:55 AM.
 
The demand was driven by retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion by 33.10 times and 33.7 times, respectively. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 7.98 times.
 

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹153, commanding a premium of ₹30 or 24.39 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹115 to ₹123, on Friday, in the grey market.  ALSO READ | Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 50% subscription, GMP at 7%

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹27.56 crore through a fresh issue of 2.24 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription today, July 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 14, 2025. Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 1,000 shares each, with an investment amount of ₹2,46,000 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,69,000 for three lots of 3,000 equity shares.

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar

Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Sobhagya Capital Options is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.  ALSO READ | Thinking of investing in Anthem Biosciences IPO? Know key risks, strengths

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for acquiring machinery in the manufacturing unit, meet working capital requirements and repay debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Asston Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 2019, Asston Pharmaceuticals manufactures and exports both pharmaceutical formulations and nutraceutical products in domestic and various African and Asian markets. Currently, the company is involved in the business of manufacturing and marketing tablets, capsules, oral liquids, external preparations (Ointment, Cream, Gel, and Lotion), and oral powder (Sachet, Dry Syrup), etc. The company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on loan license or contract manufacturing basis. 

Topics : SME IPOs IPOs Markets stock markets BSE SME

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

