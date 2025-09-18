Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

Shares of Eternal climbed 2.96 per cent to settle at Rs 337.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 338.65 -- its 52-week high level

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market valuation of Eternal Ltd, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, surged to Rs 3.26 lakh crore on Thursday following a rally in its stock price, with the company racing ahead of firms like Hindustan Aeronautics, Titan, Avenue Supermarts and Adani Ports in the market capitalisation chart.

Shares of Eternal climbed 2.96 per cent to settle at Rs 337.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 338.65 -- its 52-week high level.

The stock has been rallying for the past four trading days, climbing 5.11 per cent.

At the close of trade, the company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,26,085.35 crore.

 

Eternal emerged as the biggest gainer among both the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Also Read

stock market, trading, stocks

Domestic MFs flock to Eternal, trim bets on Maruti, D-Mart, NTPC

train, indian train

MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

Zomato

Zomato parent Eternal hits ₹3.16 trillion mcap, overtakes ONGC, Adani Ports

quick commerce India, Amazon Now quick commerce, q-commerce players India, Blinkit Swiggy Zepto Flipkart, Amazon grocery delivery Bengaluru, e-commerce vs traditional retail, quick commerce competition, Amazon Instamart Blinkit Zepto, Flipkart Minute

Amazon expands QCom to Mumbai: Is it a threat to Eternal, Swiggy?

Zomato

Why is Nomura bullish on Eternal? 3 key factors for ₹370 stock target

Eternal stood at the 22nd rank in the chart of the top 100 companies by market capitalisation (mcap).

The company is ahead of Hindustan Aeronautics, whose market valuation stood at Rs 3,24,847.42 crore, Titan Company (Rs 3,11,692.84 crore), Avenue Supermarts (Rs 3,09,758.70 crore), Adani Ports (Rs 3,05,087.22 crore), Bharat Electronics (Rs 2,99,591.29 crore) and ONGC (Rs 2,96,454.28 crore).

So far this year, Eternal's stock has jumped 21.54 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindenburg Research, Adani

'No violations': Sebi gives clean chit to Adani in Hindenburg case

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Benchmark indices hit 10-weeks highs after US Fed's 25 bps rate cut

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA

Infra firms rely on banks as bond market shuns low-rated debt: PFRDA chiefpremium

Jerome Powell

Powell delivers 25-bps cut but keeps markets guessing on rate path

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market close: Sensex adds 320pts on US Fed rate cut; Nifty at 25,423; pharma shares outperform

Topics : Stock Market News Zomato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon