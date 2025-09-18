Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi gives clean chit to Adani Group on allegations by Hindenburg Research

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday cleared the Adani Group of allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, saying it found no breach of regulatory norms by the group’s companies.
 
"I find that the allegations made against noticees in the SCN are not established. Considering the above, the question of devolvement of any liability on Noticees does not arise and hence the question of determination of quantum of penalty also does not require any deliberation," Sebi's whole-time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshneya wrote in the order.
 

Topics : Adani Group Hindenburg Research BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

