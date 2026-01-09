Friday, January 09, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! TCS, 7 others to remain in focus next week; details inside

Ex-date alert! TCS, 7 others to remain in focus next week; details inside

Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions are required to own the shares on or before the ex-date

stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Best Agrolife, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, TAAL Tech, SKM Egg Products Export (India), and Authum Investment & Infrastructure are set to remain in the spotlight during the upcoming trading week from Monday, January 12, 2026, to Friday, January 16, 2026, as the stocks are scheduled to trade ex-date following their respective corporate actions.
 
As per BSE data, TCS, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, and TAAL Tech will trade ex-dividend next week, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, SKM Egg Products Export (India), and Ajmera Realty & Infra India will trade ex-date for the sub-division of their equity shares (stock split). Best Agrolife will trade ex-date for both a stock split and a bonus issue of equity shares.
 
 
Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions are required to own the shares on or before the ex-date. However, the final list of eligible shareholders will be determined by the companies based on the record date set by each company.

TAAL Tech dividend 2026

TAAL Tech has announced that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹35 per share to eligible shareholders. The company has set January 16, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management dividend 2026

The Jaro Institute of Technology Management has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has also been fixed as January 16, 2026.

Also Read

Nifty, Sensex decline on Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 600 pts, Nifty below 25,750; Smallcap index slips 1%; IEX down 5%

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

ITC, ACC, IRCTC, Siemens Energy and 24 more BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows

IPO, Initial public offerings

Avana Electrosystems IPO opens Jan 12; GMP up 13%: Check key details here

HDFC Securities maintains 'Add' on Birla Corporation

HDFC Securities maintains 'Add' on Birla Corp; flags near-term volume dip

Brokerage, Market

Defence stocks in focus; MTAR, Mazagon Dock, GRSE soar up to 9%; here's why

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dividend 2026

TCS has announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026, to consider the declaration of the third interim dividend to equity shareholders. If declared, the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners on Saturday, January 17, 2026, which is the record date for this purpose.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock-split

The Kotak Mahindra bank has announced the sub-division of 1 existing equity share of ₹5 each into 5 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the split is Wednesday, January 14, 2026. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Jan 12, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- Jan 12, 2026
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Jan 13, 2026 Bonus issue 4:1 Jan 13, 2026
Kotak Mahindra Bank Jan 14, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/- Jan 14, 2026
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Jan 15, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- Jan 15, 2026
Best Agrolife Jan 16, 2026 Bonus issue 1:2 Jan 16, 2026
Best Agrolife Jan 16, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- Jan 16, 2026
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Jan 16, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 Jan 16, 2026
TAAL Tech Jan 16, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 35 Jan 16, 2026
Tata Consultancy Services Jan 16, 2026 Interim Dividend Jan 17, 2026
  (Source: BSE)

Ajmera Realty stock-split

The company will split 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each, fully paid-up. The record date for eligibility is Thursday, January 15, 2026.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) stock-split

The company has approved the sub-division of 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 2 equity shares of ₹5 each. The record date for eligibility is Monday, January 12, 2026.

Best Agrolife bonus issue, stock-split

Best Agrolife has announced a sub-division of 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each. In addition, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., 1 bonus share for every 2 existing shares. The record date for both actions is Friday, January 16, 2026.

Authum Investment bonus issue

The NBFC has announced the allotment of 6,793,804,00 fully paid-up bonus shares of ₹1 each in the ratio of 4:1, i.e., 4 new shares for every 1 existing share. The record date for the allotment is Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes share

APL Apollo Tubes at 'inflection point', says Motilal Oswal; maintains 'Buy'

vodafone idea share price target

Vi shares jump 9% on DoT communication on AGR dues relief; pare gains later

Why are Hitachi Energy, CG Power shares falling today?

Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova shares sink up to 11% in 2 days; time to buy?

HCL Tech Q3 preview

HCL Tech Q3 preview: Double-digit QoQ profit growth seen on seasonal boost

pharma

Indian CRDMO market to outpace APAC; HDFC Sec starts coverage on top firms

Topics : dividend Stock Split Share Market Today Share price stock market trading Stocks in focus Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026