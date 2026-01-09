Indian CRDMO market to outpace APAC; HDFC Sec starts coverage on top firms

HDFC Securities remains broadly optimistic on the long-term growth outlook for India’s pharmaceutical sector and has initiated coverage on Divi’s Laboratories , Sai Life Sciences, Piramal Pharma, Anthem BioSciences, and Laurus Labs, citing that the country’s contract research, development, and manufacturing organisations (CRDMOs) are at a critical juncture.

Mehul Sheth and Divyaxa Agnihotri, analysts at HDFC Securities, expect India’s CRDMO market to be the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4 per cent, compared to the broader APAC growth rate of 10.8 per cent.

The analysts have set a target price of ₹7,630 for Divi's Laboratories, ₹1,160 for Sai Life Sciences, and ₹230 for Piramal Pharma. Anthem BioSciences has a target price of ₹740, while Laurus Labs is pegged at ₹1,040.

Well-positioned to capture opportunities

HDFC Securities notes that over the past decade, Indian CRDMOs have invested heavily to build their capacities and capabilities. These organisations are now well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

The key drivers of this growth, according to the brokerage, include a broader service offering across the product lifecycle—from discovery to commercialisation. They also point to the creation of multiple entry points through an efficient supply chain and continuous process upgrades in areas like flow chemistry, green chemistry, continuous processes, fermentation, and high-potency APIs. Additionally, advancements in therapeutics such as r-DNA/RNA, weight loss GLPs, and ADCs are expected to meet global needs.

Further, the brokerage has highlighted that the country's CRDMOs also have a significant cost advantage due to low-cost, skilled manpower, compared to other geographies, which could help mitigate the potential rise in costs for global innovators caused by regulatory hurdles like IRA and MFN. The ongoing China+1 strategy, HDFC Securities said, is expected to further reduce dependence on a single country.

Long-term growth intact

While the sector may face headwinds from global markets, HDFC Securities believes that the mid-to-long-term growth prospects remain strong. The growth is expected to be supported by an increasing number of molecules in clinical trials, steady global R&D spending, and cost optimisation by global firms seeking low-cost but quality manufacturing bases.