F&O guide: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities sees Nifty at 25,500 levels

Recommended strategy
- Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
- Expiry: June 12, 2025
- Strikes: Buy 25,200 CE and Sell 25,500 CE
- Net Outflow: ~70
- Stop Loss: 20
- Strategy Target: 150, 250
Rationale:
- Nifty appears poised to resume its upward trajectory, following a breakout above the consolidation range between 24,500 and 25,070 observed on Monday.
- Strong market breadth continues to support bullish momentum, with the technical setup suggesting potential for an extended move toward the 25,500 zone in the near term.
- Amid prevailing volatility, a Bull Call Spread strategy is well-suited to capture this moderate upside, offering a favourable reward-to-risk trade-off.
