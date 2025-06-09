Monday, June 09, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi's uniform charge rule faces BSE test amid concerns over fee structure

Sebi's uniform charge rule faces BSE test amid concerns over fee structure

Market participants raise concerns over BSE's varying transaction charges, while BSE defends its transparent, regulation-compliant fee structure

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Emailed queries to Sebi on any clarity remained unanswered by press time. | File Image

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Several market participants have raised concerns over BSE transaction charges, alleging inconsistencies with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) ‘true to label’ circular.
 
They argue that BSE is imposing varying fees for scrips across different segments, contrary to Sebi’s push for uniform charges.
 
Last July, Sebi mandated standardised transaction fees for all stockbrokers, eliminating volume-based pricing slabs. However, brokers claim that BSE continues to levy differential charges based on trading volumes, categorising scrips into exclusive and non-exclusive groups.
 
“Sebi’s circular aimed to create a level playing field, but BSE’s classification-based charges go against its spirit. This requires regulatory intervention,” said a broker, who also noted that while BSE’s fees are higher than NSE’s, the latter imposes additional Investor Protection Fund Trust (IPFT) charges.
 
 

According to market players, high-volume scrips in BSE’s Group ‘A’ or ‘B’ attract a lower fee of 0.00375 per cent, while low-volume groups face charges as high as 0.1 per cent.
 
BSE, in response to queries, said its charges are transparent, fulfil the true to label requirement, and ensure that the levy on their members is directly passed on to the end client, without any hidden rebates or discounts.
 
“The scrips which are part of the ‘X’ and ‘XT’ groups are exclusively listed on BSE and generally tend to have lower liquidity. With a view to protect investor interest and to deter investors from excessive trading in such securities, differential charges are levied on this category of scrips since 2016. Being part of these groups does not imply non-compliance. These scrips are also subject to regulatory oversight,” said a BSE spokesperson.
 
Emailed queries to Sebi on any clarity remained unanswered by press time.
 
Sebi’s circular, issued in July last year, addressed concerns that brokers were recovering certain charges from end clients daily, whereas market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) were receiving aggregate charges from members on a monthly basis.
 
The market regulator noted that this process resulted in brokers collecting higher aggregate charges from end clients than the charges paid by the broker to the MII due to the slab benefit. The changes, also called flat fee, brought uniform charges for all brokers irrespective of volumes.
 
“The charge structure of the MII should be uniform and equal for all its members instead of slab-wise, i.e. dependent on volume or activity of members,” said the Sebi circular dated 1 July 2024.
 
Market players have estimated a dent in the revenue of discount brokers owing to a flat fee imposed by exchanges.

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India BSE Stock broking

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

