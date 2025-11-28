F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
- Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Dec Expiry) 60100 CALL at ₹733 & simultaneously Sell 60500 CALL at ₹544
- Lot Size 35
- Cost of the strategy ₹189 (₹6615 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹7385 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 60500 on 30 Dec expiry.
- Breakeven Point: ₹60289
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.12
- Approx margin required: ₹42000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest rose by 10 per cent along with a price rise of 0.40 per cent.
- Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at all time high level.
- Bank Nifty is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
- Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.20 level from 1.18 levels on the back of Put writing at 59500-60000 levels.
Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.
