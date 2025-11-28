Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at all time high level.

Bank Nifty Strategy

Bank Nifty Strategy

Nandish Shah
Nov 28 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

  • Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Dec Expiry) 60100 CALL at ₹733 & simultaneously Sell 60500 CALL at ₹544
  • Lot Size 35
  • Cost of the strategy ₹189 (₹6615 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹7385 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 60500 on 30 Dec expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹60289
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.12
  • Approx margin required: ₹42000
Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest rose by 10 per cent along with a price rise of 0.40 per cent.
  • Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at all time high level.
  • Bank Nifty is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
  • Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.20 level from 1.18 levels on the back of Put writing at 59500-60000 levels.
Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.
 

Topics : Market technicals Bank Nifty derivatives trading derivative strategy Nifty50 F&O Markets

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

