Sebi allows incentives for MF distributors to boost women, B-30 onboarding

Sebi allows incentives for MF distributors to boost women, B-30 onboarding

Distributors to receive up to ₹2,000 additional commission

Sebi

In a circular issued on Thursday, Sebi said distributors will now be eligible for up to Rs 2,000 additional commission for bringing new individual investors (new PANs) from B-30 cities and new women investors from both T-30 and B-30 locations.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new incentive framework for mutual fund (MF) distributors aimed at boosting participation of women investors and individuals from beyond top 30 (B-30) locations.
 
In a circular issued on Thursday, Sebi said distributors will now be eligible for up to Rs 2,000 additional commission for bringing new individual investors (new PANs) from B-30 cities and new women investors from both T-30 and B-30 locations.
 
For lumpsum investments, the extra commission will be 1 per cent of the first application amount, with a caveat that the investor remains invested for at least a year. In case of systematic investment plans (SIPs), it will be 1 per cent of the total investments made during the first year. The additional commission is capped at Rs 2,000 for every new eligible investor that the distributor brings.
 

The additional commission will be paid by fund houses from the investor awareness fund.
 
The incentive structure will not be applicable for schemes like exchange traded funds (ETFs), domestic fund of funds and short-duration debt schemes like overnight, liquid, ultra-short duration and low duration.

Fund houses will have to ensure that distributors do not receive the incentive for the same investor twice.
 
“Distributors shall be eligible to receive the additional commission for mobilising investments from new women investors from top-30 cities, and in cases where the commission for new investment from B-30 cities has not been claimed for the same woman investor/investment. Dual incentives for the same investor/investment shall not be permitted,” Sebi said.
 
The move follows the regulator’s decision to scrap the earlier B-30 incentive mechanism amid concerns of misuse.
 
The new incentive structure will come into effect from February 2026.
 

SEBI Stock Market Mutual Funds Market news

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

