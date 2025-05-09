Friday, May 09, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Interglobe Aviation shares

F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Interglobe Aviation shares

Short build up is seen in the Indigo Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in open interest with price falling by 4 per cent.

technical pick

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on INDIGO

Buy INDIGO (29-MAY Expiry) 5000 PUT at ₹200 & simultaneously sell 4800 PUT at ₹ 123
Lot Size 150
 
Cost of strategy ₹77 (₹11,550 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit ₹18,450 If Indigo closes at or below ₹4800 on 29 may expiry.
 
Breakeven Point ₹4,923
 
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.6
   
Rationale:
 >> Short build up is seen in the Indigo Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in open interest with price falling by 4 per cent. 

>> Short term trend of the stock turned weak, as stock price IS placed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.

 

>> Stock price has formed multiple top around 5650 levels 

>> Momentum Oscillato₹like RSI and MFI is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current downtrend.   
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Will markets crash on Friday in the backdrop of India, Pakistan geopolitical issues?

Can Sensex, Nifty crash and hit lower circuit as India, Pak tensions rise?

markets

Markets wobble amid cross-border heat; India Vix at highest in a month

PremiumMutual Funda

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund first to reach Rs 1-trillion AUM in India

Premiumchart

Strong domestic demand likely to help Polycab maintain growth trajectory

PremiumONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Tailwinds for oil marketing companies in India as margins remain robust

Topics : technical analysis Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus IndiGo F&O stock F&O Strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon