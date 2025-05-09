F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Interglobe Aviation shares

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on INDIGO
Buy INDIGO (29-MAY Expiry) 5000 PUT at ₹200 & simultaneously sell 4800 PUT at ₹ 123
Lot Size 150
Cost of strategy ₹77 (₹11,550 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹18,450 If Indigo closes at or below ₹4800 on 29 may expiry.
Breakeven Point ₹4,923
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.6
Approx margin required ₹27,000
Rationale:>> Short build up is seen in the Indigo Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in open interest with price falling by 4 per cent.
>> Short term trend of the stock turned weak, as stock price IS placed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
>> Stock price has formed multiple top around 5650 levels>> Momentum Oscillato₹like RSI and MFI is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current downtrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)