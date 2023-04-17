F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Canara Bank

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on CANARA BANK



Lot Size: 2,700 Buy CANBANK (27-April Expiry) 290 CALL at Rs 7.20 & simultaneously sell 300 CALL at Rs 3.40



Maximum profit Rs 16,740; if Canara bank closes at or above Rs 300 on 27 April expiry. Cost of the strategy: Rs 3.80 (Rs 10,260 per strategy)

Approx margin required: Rs 27500 Breakeven Point Rs 293.8

Rationale: We have seen long build up in the Canara Bank future, where we have seen 6 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 3.6 per cent.



The stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 10-March.



The stock has been taking support at 200-day EMA.



RSI oscillator is placed above 50 and rising upwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend. Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.