F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Canara Bank

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on CANARA BANK
Buy CANBANK (27-April Expiry) 290 CALL at Rs 7.20 & simultaneously sell 300 CALL at Rs 3.40
Lot Size: 2,700
Cost of the strategy: Rs 3.80 (Rs 10,260 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 16,740; if Canara bank closes at or above Rs 300 on 27 April expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 293.8
Approx margin required: Rs 27500
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in the Canara Bank future, where we have seen 6 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 3.6 per cent.
-
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 10-March.
-
The stock has been taking support at 200-day EMA.
- RSI oscillator is placed above 50 and rising upwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
