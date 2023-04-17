close

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Canara Bank

Nandish Shah recommends to Buy Canara Bank 290 Call option and simultaneously Sell 300 Call of the April series.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:13 AM IST
Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on CANARA BANK

Buy CANBANK (27-April Expiry) 290 CALL at Rs 7.20 & simultaneously sell 300 CALL at Rs 3.40
Lot Size: 2,700

Cost of the strategy: Rs 3.80 (Rs 10,260 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 16,740; if Canara bank closes at or above Rs 300 on 27 April expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 293.8
Approx margin required: Rs 27500

Rationale:
  • We have seen long build up in the Canara Bank future, where we have seen 6 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 3.6 per cent.
     
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 10-March.
     
  • The stock has been taking support at 200-day EMA.
     
  • RSI oscillator is placed above 50 and rising upwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

 

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

