Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FPI allocation to financial stocks declines below 30%, shows data

The selling comes on the back of third quarter (3QFY24) earnings missed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank. FPIs also pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore amid earnings miss by Hindustan Unilever

fpi

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The allocation by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to financial stocks has slipped below 30 per cent, according to an analysis by primeinfobase.com. 
 
The drop shows the sector's dominance is shrinking over the years. Before the pandemic, FPIs allocation to financial stocks had touched 35 per cent. Overseas funds have pulled out over Rs 31,000 crore from companies in this space during the second half of January, it said. This was one of the largest drawdowns in 15 days.

The selling comes on the back of third quarter (3QFY24) earnings missed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank. FPIs also pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore amid earnings miss by Hindustan Unilever. Information technology (IT) stocks saw the highest inflows by overseas funds at nearly Rs 5,000 crore on the back of robust earnings.

FPI allocation Financial stocks
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Telecommunications and the oil, gas, and consumable fuels (en­ergy) sector also saw encouraging flows amid renewed buying interest in oil marketing companies. As of January 31, the highest sectoral allocation by FPIs was still towards the financial services sector at 29.71 per cent (down from 31.76 per cent at the start of the year).

The next biggest sector was IT, which had an allocation of 10.1 per cent, and energy at 9.35 per cent, it added. Sundar Sethuraman

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

NFO launch: Kotak's new multi-asset allocation fund, should you invest?

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Sebi issues guidelines for returning draft document of public issues

India to remain on alert for 'hot money' after bond index inclusion

This PSU stock hit over 13-year high on Feb 6; zooms over 100% in 3 weeks

Demat addition, trading turnover point to robust investor sentiment

ChrysCapital looking to raise $300 million to maintain stake in NSE

Topics : financial stocks FPI norms IT services oil market Overseas fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon