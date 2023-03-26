FPIs invest nearly Rs 7,200 crore in Indian equities in March so far



Going ahead, FPIs are likely to be cautious in the near term since there is a risk-off sentiment in equity markets globally due to the stress in the US banking system and the crash in banking stocks, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. Foreign investors have pumped Rs 7,200 crore into the Indian equities so far this month, mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners.



Most global equity markets witnessed a sharp recovery, even as macro sentiments remained volatile as frailties in European and US banks were under focus. The stress appeared in the US banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.



According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 7,233 crore in Indian equities till March 25. "On the economy front, the US Federal Reserve increased the Fed Fund rates by 25 basis points while voicing confidence in the stability of the US financial system. FPIs flow are expected to remain volatile given the tight central bank monetary policy," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Also Read Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India After market shivers, volatility thaws out in second half of 2022 India-dedicated funds stanch FPI sell-off in September, shows data Foreign investors infuse Rs 10,555 crore in equities in December so far FPI selling hits seven-month high on rich valuations, Adani Group rout Markets to track factors in holiday week; may face volatility: Analysts Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard Campus Activewear shares tank 9% after TPG sold entire 7.62% stake Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 1% amid weak trend in global equities Higher prices, volumes key positives for iron ore miner NMDC stock



The inflow in March is inclusive of the bulk investment of Rs 15,446 crore by GQG in the four Adani stocks, Vijayakumar said. This came after a net outflow of Rs 5,294 crore in February and Rs 28,852 crore in January. Prior to that, FPIs infused a net amount of Rs 11,119 crore in December, data showed.



In the calendar year 2023, FPIs have sold equities to the tune of Rs 26,913 crore. Excluding this, FPI activity in equities represents a strong selling undercurrent.



In terms of sectors, FPIs have been buyers in autos and auto components, financial services, metals and mining and power. However, they sold heavily in IT stocks. On the other hand, FPIs pulled out Rs 313 crore from the debt markets during the period under review.



A contrarian trend in favour of IT and pharmaceuticals is likely in the near term since the valuations of these segments have turned attractive after the recent corrections, he added. In India, inflows will be mainly targeted at domestic economy-facing sectors like banking, capital goods and autos, Geojit's Vijayakumar said.