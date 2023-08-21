Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

FPIs' investment value in Indian equities gains 20% to $626 bn in June qtr

This could be attributed to good performance in the domestic equity markets as well as strong net inflows from foreign portfolio investors

Over the past three months, FMCG stocks have cornered the highest FPI flows at $1.7 billion, according to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The value of foreign portfolio investors' holdings in the domestic equities reached USD 626 billion in the three months ended June 2023, which was 20 per cent higher from the year-ago period, according to a Morningstar report.
This could be attributed to good performance in the domestic equity markets as well as strong net inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
According to the report, the value of FPIs' investments in Indian equities rose from USD 523 billion as of June 2022 to USD 626 billion at the end of June 2023.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of such investment rose 15 per cent from USD 542 billion recorded in the three months ended March this year.
This has helped in pushing FPIs' contribution to Indian equity market capitalisation marginally to 17.33 per cent for the quarter under review from 17.27 per cent for the March quarter.
After pulling out funds to the tune of USD 3.2 billion from the Indian equities in the March quarter, FPIs took a sharp U-turn in the three months ended June and made a strong comeback with a net investment of USD 12.5 billion.

Also Read

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth outlook

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

DBS Bank India offers Morningstar-curated investments on risk preference

Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

Here's why Adani Power, Adani Energy shares rallied up to 16% in 3 days

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high as arm secures order worth Rs 850 crore

Data Patterns rallies 9% to hit record high on strong order book position

Lemon Tree up 4%; hits new high on launching its first hotel in Rajkot

"The flows were largely driven by the prospects of interest-rate direction in the US, how the global inflation numbers were shaping up, and China's economic woes, along with domestic indicators. The sentiments broadly remained positive throughout the quarter," the report noted.
It was a positive start of the quarter with apprehensions about the banking crisis in the US and Europe fading. Also, there were expectations building that the US Federal Reserve will most likely slow its pace of rate hikes in future, which augured well for foreign money to flow into the Indian equity markets.
Additionally, Indian markets also witnessed some consolidation towards the end of the previous quarter, leading to some rationalisation in its valuations. Besides, the resilience of the domestic economy amid uncertain times also prompted FPIs to turn their focus back on Indian stocks.
FPIs were net buyers in April, May, and June. Since then, there has been no stopping by FPIs as they continued to invest substantially into the Indian equity markets in July, as well as so far in August.
However, there were a few challenges, which did reduce the pace of flows. They adopted a cautious approach on the back of global credit ratings agency Fitch downgrading the credit rating for the US to AA+ from AAA, thus denting sentiments.
Also, to combat inflation that is beyond the target, the US Federal raised its benchmark lending rate in its July meeting by 25 basis points, its highest level since 2001. It also signalled the possibility of more hikes going ahead and ruled out the likelihood of rate cuts any time soon.
"That said, there continues to be uncertainty in the global economy, and the underlying scenario is fast changing. This could make flows from FPIs volatile," the report noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market FPI investment Investment Equities

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon