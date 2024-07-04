FPIs turn net buyers, investments in financials at 6-mth high: NSDL data

FPI outflows from domestic equities hit a record high on June 4, the election results day that showed a surprise weaker mandate for the ruling National Democratic Alliance. (Photo:Bloomberg)

Foreigner portfolio investors (FPI) snapped a two-month selling streak in India's financials and turned net buyers in June, hitting a six-month high.

The heaviest-weighted sector, financials, garnered FPI inflows worth Rs 9,170 crore (about $1.1 billion) during the month, the highest since December 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The FPI buying in the sector came after two months of outflows worth Rs 18,200 crore, boosting the financials index , private banks and banking stocks 6.9 per cent-8 per cent higher in June.

"Once the concerns on the national elections-related uncertainty were over, the government was formed and ministries were allocated, the FPIs were assured of policy continuity," said Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance.



"It appears the FPIs have realised that selling in the most-performing market would be a wrong strategy," Banerjee said.



Helped by the return of foreign inflows and sustained domestic buying, India's blue-chips Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex rose about 7 per cent each in June, the best monthly performance in 2024.



"Once the interest rate cut starts in the , which is expected by the end of the year, it could trigger bigger FPI inflows into emerging markets like India as the arbitrage will open up between the two countries," said Viraj Gandhi, chief executive of SAMCO Mutual Fund.



Information technology companies led Indian shares higher on Thursday, in line with Asian peers, after softer labour data boosted hopes for a rate cut in September.



Telecommunication, consumer services, capital goods and healthcare sectors saw FPI inflows worth between Rs 2,700 crore rupees and Rs 8,000 crore in June.

