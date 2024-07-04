This smallcap stock has surged 10% in two days; check details here

Moschip Tech extends rally: Shares of Moschip Technologies extended their rally on Thursday, July 04 after announcing a partnership with C-DAC and Socionext for the design & development of High Performance Computing Processor AUM based on Arm architecture.

However, at 10:35 AM, the stocks were off highs and were trading 4.01 per cent higher at Rs 300.95 per share. In comparison, BSE SEnsex was trading 0.28 per cent higher at 80.208.43 levels.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has partnered with MosChip Technologies, and Socionext Inc. for the design and development of a High-Performance-Computing (HPC) Processor SoC based on the Arm architecture and built on TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) 5nm technology node.”





C-DAC, established to advance India's supercomputing capabilities, is driving towards complete indigenisation, the company said in a statement. Key developments include the creation of the indigenous compute node RUDRA, Trinetra-Interconnect, and a System Software stack. Furthermore, to achieve full indigenisation of HPC system development, C-DAC is developing the indigenous HPC Processor AUM.

As part of this initiative, C-DAC has engaged Keenheads Technologies, an Indian Startup, as the Program Management Consultant (PMC).

They are collaborating with a consortium led by MosChip Technologies, India, and Socionext Inc., Japan, to design and develop the indigenous HPC Processor AUM.

This processor utilises the high-performance Arm Neoverse V2 CPU platform and incorporates advanced packaging technology, ensuring ownership of unique capabilities and a competitive edge.

"This collaboration is designed to meet the evolving demands of High-Performance-Computing & related applications and aims to design, develop and produce indigenous HPC processor, that not only meets global standards but also propels India to the forefront in the supercomputing arena,” said E Magesh, director general of C-DAC.

Founded in 1999, MosChip is a fabless semiconductor company, boasting over two decades of experience. Specialising in Turnkey ASICs, Mixed Signal IP, Semiconductor & Product Engineering, and IoT solutions, MosChip serves diverse sectors including Aerospace & Defence, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, and Networking & Telecommunications.

Throughout its history, MosChip claims to have shipped millions of connectivity ICs and established a strong presence in IoT solutions such as Smart Lighting, Smart Metering, and Asset Tracking, which have been widely deployed in significant volumes.

The market capitalisation of Moschip Technologies is Rs 5,618.72 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).