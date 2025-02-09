Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs' selling continues; withdraw Rs 7,300 cr from equities in a week

FPIs' selling continues; withdraw Rs 7,300 cr from equities in a week

This came following an outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire January. Before that, they invested Rs 15,446 crore in December, data with the depositories showed

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Going forward, experts believe that market sentiment will likely take cues from global macroeconomic developments, domestic policy measures, and currency movements | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets continued unabated, as they withdrew over Rs 7,300 crore (about 840 million) in the first week of this month due to global trade tensions, with the US imposing tariffs on countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China.

This came following an outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire January. Before that, they invested Rs 15,446 crore in December, data with the depositories showed.

Going forward, experts believe that market sentiment will likely take cues from global macroeconomic developments, domestic policy measures, and currency movements.

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 7,342 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till February 7).

 

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director-Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said that a key driver of the outflow was global trade tensions, as the United States imposed tariffs on countries including Canada, Mexico, and China, heightening fears of a potential trade war.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 313pts, Nifty ends at 23,696; Smallcap shares outperform

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Services PMI; MPC; Trump-China news; Swiggy, Titan Q3; IPO

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI

Budget 2025: Some FPIs may dash for the exit before 12.5% tax lands

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPI incessant selling continues; withdraw Rs 64,000 cr from equities in Jan

PremiumEven as the earnings of listed companies in India have shot up in the post-pandemic period, sending the markets to great heights, the unlisted segment has not been far behind.

Street Signs: Market mood swing, FPI additions double in FY25, and more

This uncertainty triggered a risk-averse sentiment among global investors, prompting capital flight from emerging markets like India.

Further exacerbating the situation, the Indian rupee depreciated sharply, breaching Rs 87 per US dollar mark for the first time. A weaker rupee erodes returns for foreign investors, making Indian assets relatively less attractive and adding to the pressure on FPI lows, Srivastava added.

"The strength in the dollar index and the high US bond yields continue to force the FPIs to sell. Going forward, FPIs are likely to reduce their selling since the dollar index and US bond yields are indicating a softening trend," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

He further said that the sentiments in the Indian market would slowly improve in response to the Budget announcement and the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The victory of the BJP in the Delhi elections is likely to positively impact the market in the short run. However, the medium to long-term trend in the market will depend on the recovery in GDP growth and earnings recovery, he added.

"Given the volatile, subtle, and unpredictable market events, India still stands grounded well with the government taking all rightful measures to make it ready to face the global economic challenges that lies ahead," Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, FS Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India, said.

On the other hand, FPIs were buyers in the debt market. They put in Rs 1,215 crore into debt general limit and Rs 277 crore in debt voluntary retention route.

The overall trend indicates a cautious approach by foreign investors, who scaled back investments in Indian equities significantly in 2024, with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore.

This contrasts sharply with the extraordinary Rs 1.71 trillion net inflows in 2023, driven by optimism over India's strong economic fundamentals. In comparison, 2022 saw a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore amid aggressive rate hikes by global central banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms surges Rs 1.18 trn; HDFC Bank gains

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI opens NDS-OM platform for stock brokers to boost retail participation

PremiumITC

Volume trends in cigarettes, FMCG key to ITC's recovery after weak Q3

ASMITA PATE

Mkt regulator Sebi cracks down on 'Options Queen', others for illegal gains

SBI

Analysts cut earnings, SBI share target price after mixed Q3 show; details

Topics : FPIs Foreign Portfolio Investors foreign portfolio investments Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon