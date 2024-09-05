Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & more

Business Standard
Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status: Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment Status: The basis of allotment for Gala Precision Engineering IPO shares is scheduled for today, September 5, 2024. The public issue, offered at a price band of Rs 503-529 with a lot size of 28 shares, closed for subscription on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, receiving an overwhelming interest from investors, with a staggering oversubscription of 201.41 times by the final day.

Investors bid for 44,79,06,004 shares against the 22,23,830 shares offered. This was largely driven by non-institutional investors who bid for a whopping 414.62 times the shares on offer, as per NSE data. Meanwhile, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 232.54 times, and retail investors at 91.95 times by the close of the issue.
The public issue of Gala Precision Engineering garnered mostly positive reviews from brokerages, including Deven Choksey Research, Swastika Investmart, Anand Rathi Research Team, and Choice. READ MORE

Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status
The shares of Gala Precision Engineering are expected to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, use the following direct links:
 

- Check Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment Status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/

- Check Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment Status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Gala Precision Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, the unlisted shares of Gala Precision Engineering are trading at a premium of approximately Rs 260 or 49.15 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price, according to several grey market tracking websites. This indicates a strong possibility of a positive listing for Gala Precision Engineering shares.

Gala Precision Engineering likely listing price
Shares of Gala Precision Engineering are slated to list on the BSE, and NSE on Monday, September 9, 2024. Based on the current GMP, Gala Precision Engineering shares are expected to list around Rs 789 (GMP + Issue Price), offering investors a potential return of nearly 50 per cent.

About Gala Precision Engineering
Gala Precision Engineering is a manufacturer specialising in precision engineering components, offering a broad and varied product portfolio across multiple markets. The company plans to further develop its expertise in key sectors such as renewable energy, industrial, and mobility by continuously reinforcing its core strengths in precision engineering for sustainability.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

