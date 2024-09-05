Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / 'Kavach' makers Kernex & HBL Power Systems rise up to 5%; here's why

'Kavach' makers Kernex & HBL Power Systems rise up to 5%; here's why

Kernex Microsystems and HBL Power Systems are Indian manufacturers that have previously been approved for making and deploying 'Kavach' in Indian Railways

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kernex Microsystems and HBL Power Systems shares soared up to 5 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday. This came after the central government floated tenders worth Rs 2,200 crore for the anti-collision system, ‘Kavach’ for Indian Railways.

Kernex Microsystems and HBL Power Systems are Indian manufacturers that have previously been approved for making and deploying ‘Kavach’ in Indian Railways. 
Kernex Microsystems share price locked in 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at Rs 838.50 per share, while HBL Power Systems surged 2.65 per cent at Rs 644.40 per share in intraday deals. 

According to reports Indian Railways has issued tenders worth over Rs 2,200 crore for the Kavach, its indigenous automatic train protection system, across several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. The tenders cover nearly 7,228 route kilometres and include various components such as towers, optical fibres, dashboards, and system integrator services.

This system alerts the pilot to red signals, applies automatic brakes if needed, and provides an onboard display of signal aspects to ensure safer operation in poor visibility conditions.

The Kavach system, designed to enhance train safety, comprises several key components: RFID technology integrated into tracks and wireless devices, RFID readers in the locomotive’s driver cabin, radio infrastructure including towers and modems at railway stations, and cabin instrument panels that display signals and speed limits.

Kernex Microsystems reported its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) results with total income reaching Rs 28.68 crore. The company achieved a profit after tax of Rs 3.62 crore. The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,405.28 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of -86.25 times with an earning per share of Rs -9.26 per share. 

Meanwhile, HBL Power Systems reported a total income of Rs 520.11 crore and a profit after tax surged of Rs 80.09 crore in Q1FY25. The  has a total market capitalisation of Rs 17,576.93 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 60.19  times with an earning per share of Rs 10.44 per share.

At 10:21 AM; the share price of HBL Power Systems was trading 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 634.10 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 82,345 levels. 

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

