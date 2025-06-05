Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Garden Reach jumps 5% to record high on new deals; up 117% so far this year

Garden Reach jumps 5% to record high on new deals; up 117% so far this year

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose nearly 5 per cent after the company signed multiple international deals

shipbuilding

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after the company signed multiple international deals during an official delegation visit to Norway.
 
The public sector undertaking (PSU) shipbuilding company's stock rose as much as 4.91 per cent during the day to a life high of ₹3,521 per share. The shares have hit a record high for the third straight session. The counter pared gains to trade 4.6 per cent higher at ₹3,513 apiece, compared to a 0.43 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:18 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day and have risen over 16 per cent so far this week. The scrip has outrun the benchmark with a rally of over 117 per cent this year, compared to a 4.6 per cent advance in the Nifty50. Garden Reach Shipbuilders' market capitalisation is close to touching the ₹40,000 crore mark, according to Bloomberg.  
 

GRSE expands global maritime footprint in Norway

Garden Reach Shipbuilders announced the signing of key international agreements during an official delegation visit to Norway, in an exchange filing on Thursday. 

Also Read

stock market trading

$2.5 million deal pushes Newgen Software share price 9% higher on June 5

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Why did Diamond Power Infrastructure share price fall 6% in upbeat market?

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Labs rallies 4%, hits over four-month high; here's why

Gurkha SUV, Force Motors

Force Motors share gains 4% on robust May sales; check key numbers here

 
The PSU entered into a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG for the construction of four 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels. These vessels will be follow-ons to the eight ships currently under construction at GRSE’s Kolkata yard. The new vessels will feature hybrid propulsion and advanced cybersecurity compliance. A formal contract is expected to be finalised by August 31, 2025.
 
Further, GRSE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aries Marine, a Dubai-based engineering and design firm. The collaboration aims to expand GRSE’s reach in the offshore platform and vessel construction market. The partnership will focus on developing offshore orders using Aries’ designs and GRSE’s shipbuilding expertise.
 
Additionally, GRSE signed another MoU with a leading global engine manufacturer. The name of the company and the nature of teh contract were not disclosed in the statement.
 
On Wednesday, the company clarified that it signed a non-binding MoU with Norway-based Kongsberg to receive design expertise for the indigenous construction of a Polar Research Vessel. The MoU reflects a general understanding between the parties and has been signed in the ordinary course of business. 

Garden Reach order book and Q4 results

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), GRSE's revenue from operations moved up from ₹1,015 crore to ₹1,642 crore, registering a growth of 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) moved up from ₹166 crore to ₹335 crore, registering a growth of 101 per cent Y-o-Y, and the profit after tax climbed from ₹114 crore to ₹244 crore, registering a 118 per cent growth Y-o-Y.
 
Despite the strong revenue accrual to the tune of nearly ₹5,000 crore, the management said the company managed to maintain the order book at ₹22,680 crore as on March 31, 2025.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC Bank, Eternal lift Sensex 300pts; Nifty above 24,700; Smallcaps shine

ipo market listing share market

Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

FIIs increase short bets in Nifty, index futures; should you be worried?

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares edge up as dollar dips ahead of ECB policy, US jobs data

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, bonus, rights issue, demerger: BoB, Concor & 23 others in focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Markets defence firms defence stocks Garden Reach Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights MARKETS TODAY Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon