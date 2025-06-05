Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
$2.5 million deal pushes Newgen Software share price 9% higher on June 5

$2.5 million deal pushes Newgen Software share price 9% higher on June 5

Newgen Software share price rallied on the back of a $2.5 million international deal win. The contract is for five (5) years.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Newgen Software share price: Software firm Newgen Software share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 9.07 per cent higher to ₹1,335.70 per share. 
 
By 10:00 AM, Newgen Software shares were off day’s highs, and were trading 4.22 per cent higher at ₹1,276.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent higher at 81,362.35 levels.  Read Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

What led to the rally in Newgen Software share price?

 
Newgen Software share price rallied on the back of a $2.5 million international deal win.
 
 
In an  exchange filing, Newgen Software said, “This is to inform you that we have received and accepted an Award from a customer for the procurement of Enterprise Workflow & Content Management System. The aggregate value of the aforesaid Award is $2,500,372 (USD two million five hundred thousand three hundred seventy-two).”
 
The terms of the order includes supply of Newgen Software’s product and its implementation for the customer digital transformation across multiple lines of business. 

The contract is for five (5) years, Newgen Software said, in a statement.  ALSO READ | NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp
 

Newgen Software Q4 results

 
Newgen Software Technologies posted a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹108.3 crore in Q4FY25, aided by robust revenue growth, particularly from international markets. In the same quarter last year (Q4FY24), the company posted a profit of ₹105.26 crore.
 
Operational revenue for Q4FY25 stood at ₹429.8 crore, marking a 14.5 per cent increase from ₹375.2 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by strong performance in the Asia-Pacific and US markets, the company said in a statement.
 
On a sequential basis, net profit and revenue rose 21.6 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively.
 
For the full financial year (FY25), Newgen posted a 20.5 per cent increase in profit at ₹315.2 crore, compared to ₹251.6 crore in FY24. Annual revenue climbed 19.5 per cent to ₹1,486.8 crore, led by strong license and implementation revenues.
 
"Growth was driven by strong license and implementation revenues across markets. Our large customer base, with billing of over ₹5 crore, increased to 87 customers from 65 customers last year. The quarter specifically witnessed strong growth and deal wins in the US region," said Diwakar Nigam, chairman and managing director, Newgen Software Technologies.  ALSO READ | Dr Reddy's Labs rallies 4%, hits over four-month high; here's why
 

About Newgen Software

 
Newgen Software Technologies is a software company specialising in digital transformation through its flagship platform, NewgenONE. 
 
The platform integrates advanced technologies such as AI, low-code development, and cloud computing to streamline business operations. 
 
With a strong focus on process automation, content management, and communication enhancement, Newgen empowers organisations to achieve operational efficiency, agility, and compliance.
 
Catering to a broad spectrum of industries including banking, insurance, and government, Newgen offers scalable, AI-enabled solutions tailored to sector-specific needs. 
 
Its global customer base benefits from a unified platform that supports rapid application development, intelligent automation, and seamless integration—enabling businesses to build content-centric, customer-facing applications with speed and precision.
 
The company has a workforce of around 4,600 employees.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

