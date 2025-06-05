Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Sacheerome IPO aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares

Sacheerome IPO will open for subscription on June 9

Devanshu Singla
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Sacheerome IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of fragrances and flavours company Sacheerome will open for subscription on Monday, June 9, 2025. The New Delhi-based company aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Sacheerome IPO:

Sacheerome IPO price band, lot size

Sacheerome has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,44,800 for two lots.
 

Sacheerome IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Sacheerome IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.  ALSO READ | HDB Financial's ₹12,500 cr IPO approved: Key risks, strengths you must know
 

Sacheerome IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹56.5 from the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Sacheerome IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Sacheerome were trading at ₹127, commanding a grey market premium of ₹25 or 24.5 per cent, compared to the upper price band of ₹102 in the grey market as of 7:35 AM on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Sacheerome 

Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in the creation and manufacturing of fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped, with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.

Sacheerome financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹107.53 crore, up 26.3 per cent from 85.09 crore in the previous financial year. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at ₹23.3 crore in FY25 compared to 16.54 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹15.98 crore, up nearly 50 per cent from 10.67 crore in the FY24.
 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

