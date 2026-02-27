Friday, February 27, 2026 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2%; Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times

Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2%; Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times

Gaudium IVF gained nearly 2% on debut, Omnitech IPO saw muted demand, while oil prices hit seven-month highs amid uncertainty over extended US-Iran talks

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:20 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2% on trading debut 
Shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health rose nearly 2 per cent during their trading debut on Friday. Shares of the company ended at ₹80.5, up ₹1.5, or 1.9 per cent over its issue price of ₹79. The stock hit a high of ₹87 and a low of ₹79. The IPO of the firm was subscribed more than seven times . Gaudium, which provides in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and women’s healthcare services, raised ₹90 crore through the IPO. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹586 crore. 
Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times on final day of bidding 
 
Omnitech Engineering’s initial public offering (IPO) managed to garner just 1.14 times subscription on Friday, the final day of bidding. The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 2.9 times, while retail and high networth individual portions were subscribed 73 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. The company’s ₹ 583-crore IPO comprised of fresh fund raise of ₹418 crore. At the top-end of the price band of ₹216-227, the company is valued at around ₹2,800 crore. Omnitech Engineering specialises in providing precision-engineered components, turnkey industrial automation solutions, and customized mechanical systems for various industries. BS Reporter
 

Oil prices at 7-mth high as US and Iran extend talks 

Oil prices rose about 3 per cent on Friday as traders remained  on alert for potential supply disruptions after the United States and Iran extended nuclear talks. Brent crude futures advanced by $2.13, or 3 per cent, to $72.88 a barrel by 1328 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.31, or 3.5 per cent, at $67.52. 

The Brent and WTI benchmarks were trading at their highest since July and August respectively and poised to register weekly gains of 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent. “Uncertainty prevails, fear is pushing prices higher today,” said Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at brokerage PVM. “It is completely driven by the outcome of the Iranian nuclear talks and possible military action the US might take against Iran.” The US and Iran held indirect talks in Geneva on Thursday after US President Donald Trump ordered a military buildup in the region. 

Oil prices gained over a dollar a barrel during the talks on media reports indicating that discussions had stalled over US insistence on zero enrichment of uranium by Iran. Reuters

 

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

