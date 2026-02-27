Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2%; Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times

Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2% on trading debut

Shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health rose nearly 2 per cent during their trading debut on Friday. Shares of the company ended at ₹80.5, up ₹1.5, or 1.9 per cent over its issue price of ₹79. The stock hit a high of ₹87 and a low of ₹79. The IPO of the firm was subscribed more than seven times . Gaudium, which provides in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and women’s healthcare services, raised ₹90 crore through the IPO. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹586 crore.

Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times on final day of bidding

Omnitech Engineering’s initial public offering (IPO) managed to garner just 1.14 times subscription on Friday, the final day of bidding. The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 2.9 times, while retail and high networth individual portions were subscribed 73 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. The company’s ₹ 583-crore IPO comprised of fresh fund raise of ₹418 crore. At the top-end of the price band of ₹216-227, the company is valued at around ₹2,800 crore. Omnitech Engineering specialises in providing precision-engineered components, turnkey industrial automation solutions, and customized mechanical systems for various industries. BS Reporter