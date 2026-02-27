Gaudium IVF makes positive D-St debut; lists at 5% premium on bourses

Gaudium IVF listing, Gaudium IVF share price: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a New Delhi-based fertility services provider, has made a positive debut on the Dalal Street amid an otherwise subdued market. The company's shares opened at ₹83 on the NSE, a premium of ₹4 or 5 per cent from the issue price of ₹79.

On the BSE as well, Gaudium IVF shares opened at ₹83, a premium of ₹4 or 5 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading around 1 per cent lower than the listing price.

Gaudium's debut was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹79 in the grey markets, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Gaudium IVF IPO received a decent response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 7.27 times. Investors placed bids for 106.35 million equity shares against the 14.62 million shares on offer. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 14.05 times. The retail investors segment was subscribed 7.60 per cent, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.62 times the number of bids compared to the shares reserved.

Gaudium IVF successfully raised ₹165 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 11.4 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.5 million equity shares.

The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹75 to ₹79 per share, with a minimum application lot of 189 shares. The issue was open for subscription from February 20 to February 24, 2026. The allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to allocate ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the establishment of new IVF centres, and ₹20 crore for certain repayment or prepayment of borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.