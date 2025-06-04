Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma Advanced Research shares fell 15%; What's rattling investors?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research share price tanked 15 per centa after Vibozilimod (SCD-044) studies failed to meet the primary endpoint

Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) shares lost 15.3 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, logging a day's low at ₹165.6 per share on BSE. The stock was under pressure after the company informed that its phase 2 trial for evaluating SOLARES PsO and SOLARES AD studies failed to meet the primary endpoint.
 
In the past one year, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company shares have declined 3 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 12 per cent.
 
At 9:36 AM, Sun Pharma Advanced Research share price was down 15.16 per cent at ₹165.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 80,766.66. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,385.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹257.7 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹109.2 per share. 
 

Why did Sun Pharma Advanced Research stock tanked?

The company released a filing on Tuesday, after market hours, in which it said that the phase 2 clinical trials evaluating Vibozilimod (SCD-044) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Psoriasis (SOLARES PsO) and Atopic Dermatitis (SOLARES AD) failed to meet primary endpoint of 75 per cent improvement in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI).
 
"SPARC informs that its partner Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SPIL) announced the top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating Vibozilimod (SCD-044) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Psoriasis (SOLARES PsO) and Atopic Dermatitis (SOLARES AD). SPIL informed that both SOLARES PsO and SOLARES AD studies did not meet the primary endpoint of 75 per cent improvement in PASI (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) score (> PASI75) at Week 16 and 75 per cent improvement in EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) score (>EASI75) at Week 16 respectively," the filing read. 

It added: SPARC and SPIL will evaluate the appropriate next steps for SCD-044.
 
Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition characterised by skin inflammation and accelerated skin cell growth, resulting in raised, scaly patches called plaques, most commonly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and trunk.
 
Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterised by dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. It's a long-term condition that can cause patchy rashes and can occur at any age, though it often begins in childhood.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

